Live Cricket Score PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check Live Updates of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match From National Stadium Karachi

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score: Here you can find live updates and scorecard of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match from National Stadium, Karachi. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 as both teams will try their level best in the final ODI to stamp their authority. The two-match Test series between the two teams also ended up in a winless draw.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat on Friday in the third and final day-night international against New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes from their second match lineup as Imam-ul-Haq (hamstring injury) and Naseem Shah (fever) were out, making way for Shan Masood and Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand kept the same lineup as the second ODI, also in Karachi, which they won by 79 runs.

Opener Devon Conway hit a sparkling hundred to help New Zealand achieve a convincing win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and restricted them to 261 all out in 49.5 overs.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team were dismissed for 182 to leave the three-match series tied at 1-1.

When will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The game will be played on January 13, Friday.

Where will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The series decider will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

New Zealand Playing XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

