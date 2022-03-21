Live Cricket Score: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Latest Updates and Scorecard

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Updates: Pakistan and Australia lock horns in the third and the final Test in Lahore in a bid to clinch the ongoing historic 3-match Test series. On Monday, visiting captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia kept the same team that drew the second Test in Karachi last week, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The three-Test series is deadlocked at 0-0 after the first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

“We will bat, similar conditions to the last couple of Test, will be good to bat with the ball spinning on Day 4 and 5. We’ve been relaxed and everyone is up for this game. I think we have adjusted to the conditions pretty well," said Cummins at the toss.

“We would have wanted to bat first, the wicket looks good. One change for us - Faheem is out and Naseem is in. It might help the spinners from the third day onwards. We’ll need to continue with the momentum gained from the last match," said home captain Babar Azam.

The Test is the first to take place in Lahore since 2009 fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates. Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

