PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Here you can follow score and updates of Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match from Lahore.

Lahore
PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match from Gaddafi Stadium. Babar Azam and Co will look to seal the series on Friday against an under-pressure English team who are missing the services of their skipper Jos Buttler.
Phil Salt smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday. The England opener clobbered three sixes and 13 fours in the third fastest half century by an England batter in the shorter format to help his team chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs. Salt’s fiery knock overshadowed Babar Azam’s 59-ball 87 not out that lifted the home team to 169-6 and saw Pakistan skipper equalling India star Virat Kohli’s record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket’s shortest format.
Easy win for England as Phillip Salt remained unbeaten on 88, while Ben Duckett also played a handy knock of 26* runs in the end. England chased down the target in just 14.3 overs to stamp their authority over the hosts. Pakistan bowlers were not up to the mark tonight as the seventh match of the series is going to be the decider. England 170/2 in 14.3 overs beat Pakistan 169/6 by 8 wickets.
Shadab Khan gets the second wicket as Dawid Milan departs for 26. The southpaw was looking in good touch but the fearless batting approach cost him the wicket. It is bound to happen when you play with such ultra-attacking approach. Phillip Salt is still in the middle and England are marching towards victory. ENG 128/2 in 9.3 overs
No stopping for England here as they have already scored 117/1 in just 8 overs. Both Phil Salt and Dawid Malan are looking to smash everything which is landing in their zone. The Pakistan bowlers are looking clueless at the moment as England just need 53 runs to win in 72 balls.
England are having a blast here as they almost covered half of the chase in the powerplay itself. Phil Salt is batting at 45 as he has already hit 7 fours and 2 sixes. While new man Dawid Malan is also looking to bat with the same approach. ENG 82/1 in 6 overs
Shadab Khan got the better of Alex Hales here as the English opener departed for 27. However, England continue to bat with the fearless batting approach after his departure. Phillip Salt is in no mood to stop here and marching towards his half-century. ENG 74/1 in overs
Philip Salt is going berserk here as smashing the Pakistan bowlers from the word go here. He has already hit three fours and six in the innings so far. Alex Hales is also looking dangerous here. The Pakistan team is straightaway under pressure now as both English openers are looking to end this match early. ENG 33/0 in 2 overs
A good finish for Pakistan as Babar Azam and Mohammad Nawaz managed to collect 19 runs from the last over as Reece Topley only managed to get the wicket of the southpaw on the last delivery. Pakistan have managed to put a fighting total on the scoreboard but their bowlers have to put up a collective effort to seal this series. PAK 169/6 in 20 overs
Asif Ali departs for 9. David Willey gets the dangerman here who has the capability to charge in the death overs. Pakistan middle-order failed once again as the team rely on Babar Azam once again to take them to a challenging total. PAK 136/5 in 17 overs
Sam Curran gets his second wicket of the night as the pressure was mounting on Iftikar Ahmed to play big shots and he went for one there but failed to get the timing right and got caught near boundary line by Harry Brooks. PAK 110/4 in 14.3 overs
Another responsible knock from Pakistan skipper here but now he has to look for more boundaries from here. Babar Azam has so far scored five boundaries in his innings. PAK 108/3 in 14 overs
Babar Azam and Iftikar Ahmed have put their foot on the accelerator as Pakistan need to score at a healthy rate from here to put up a formidable score on the board. Babar is marching towards another half-century and he needs the support of Iftikar to take Pakistan ahead. PAK 89/3 in 12 overs
Haider Ali once again failed to convert a start into a big score and got dismissed by Sam Curran for 18. England are in the driver’s seat here as Pakistan’s hopes once again lie on Babar Azam’s shoulders. The current run rate is below 8. PAK 62/3 in 8.4 overs
Babar Azam is once again leading the charge for the Pakistan team as he is hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. The Pakistan middle-order has to come up big tonight to gain some confidence ahead of T20 World Cup. PAK 40/2 in 6 overs
OUT! David Willey opens his account early as he trapped Shan Masood in front of the wicket. Pakistan are in deep trouble now and the pressure is once again on skipper Babar Azam to revive the innings from a tricky situation. PAK 15/2 in 3.2 overs
OUT! Richard Gleeson draws the first blood here as he gets the better of Mohammad Haris as Pakistan’s attempt of experimenting with the opening pair failed. Harris tries to play the cheeky upper cut but fails to get the best of timing and got caught by Adil Rashid. PAK 14/1 in 2.5 overs
Excellent first over from Reece Topley as only two runs came off it. Pakistan heavily rely on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the batting department and England bowlers have to take advantage of it early. PAK 2/0 in 1 over
Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris are out in the middle to open the innings for Pakistan. Reece Topley will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
England Playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
England win the toss and elect to bowl against Pakistan in Lahore.
We are just a few minutes away from the toss and looking at the current trend whoever wins the toss will look to bowl first here at Lahore.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are enjoying the good form with the bat but the middle-order still remains an area of concern for the hosts. Haris Rauf has been their standout performer with the ball in the absence of other bowling stars.
While England are trying to embrace a fearless brand of cricket with the bat but their bowling has not been consistent enough in this series.
When will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) be played?
The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30, Friday.
Where will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?
The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
What time will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?
The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20 match?
The sixth T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20I match?
Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs
