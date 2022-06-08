Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI: Latest Updates From PAK vs WI From Multan Cricket Stadium

PAK vs WI Live Score And Updates 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI match from Multan Cricket Stadium. The rescheduled ODI series between the two teams will begin on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss in the sweltering heat on Wednesday and elected to bat. The ODI series was postponed last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies squad during the preceding Twenty20 series in Pakistan.

The temperature hovered around 42 degrees Celsius (107 F) at the time of the toss at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first international game in 14 years.

The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) this week in Multan, and organizers have pushed back the starting time for games to 4 p.m. local time to offer some respite.

Players will be given ice collars and vests during stoppages in play, and extra water breaks to keep them hydrated.

“We’ll try to make the guys understand what they have to do personally to hydrate themselves properly both before, during and after the games," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said Tuesday.

“The heat is going to be extreme, (but) Pakistan are playing in the heat, too, so it’s going to be an even contest when we start the day. How we deal with it before, during and after is going to help us a lot."

What date PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played?

The PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

What time will the PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies begin?

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies match?

Pakistan vs West Indies match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies match?

Pakistan vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

