Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score And Updates IPL 2022: CSK Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Struggling PBKS

had an unforgettable day with the bat against Delhi Capitals where they were bowled out for 115, the batting unit has to step up after some inconsistent performances.

Punjab might also make some changes to their XI as Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rishi Dhawan are expected to get a chance after warming bench in the past few matches. The franchise relied highly on the openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to give them a solid start at the top.

Meanwhile, Chennai have gained some momentum after a crucial win against Mumbai Indians where vintage MS Dhoni won the game for them but moving forward in the tournament, CSK will need more from their players to put up a challenge for the play-offs spot.

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table.

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

Bowling has been a major concern for CSK but the former champions produced a good show against Mumbai with rookie pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who has struggled under pressure all season, wreaking havoc with the new ball, bagging three wickets.

Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.

Jonny Bairstow has failed to fire in the four games he has played and it will be seen if he is replaced by Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who fared much better than the Englishman.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

