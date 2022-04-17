Home / News / Cricketnext / Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights, IPL 2022 Updates: Umran Malik Stars as Clinical SRH Beat PBKS by 7 Wickets

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights, IPL 2022 Updates: Umran Malik Stars as Clinical SRH Beat PBKS by 7 Wickets

PBKS vs SRH Updates IPL 2022: Here you can follow score and updates of Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022 Live Score Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest Updates
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers guide their team to another win with their stellar performance against Punjab Kings. Umran Malik claimed four wickets, while Bhuvneshwar ended up with three scalps as SRH bundled out PBKS for 151 all-out. In reply to that, Punjab chased down the target with complete ease and move up on the points table with 7-wicket win. Read More

Apr 17, 2022 19:13 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (152/3) beat Punjab Kings (151 all-out) by 7 wickets

Aiden Markram finishes off in style with a six as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings with 7 balls to spare. It was a tricky batting surface but Punjab Kings were still 20 runs short. Sunrisers Hyderabad paced their chase quite well despite losing Kane Williamson early. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram stood strong against their former team to get SRH over the line. Sunrisers Hyderabad (152/3) beat Punjab Kings (151 all-out) by 7 wickets

Apr 17, 2022 19:08 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Nicholas Pooran is batting quite fluently here as eight runs came from the over and SRH just need 13 from the last two. The batting duo will look to get the job done a bit quickly from here to improve their team’s NRR on the points table. SRH 139/3 in 18 overs

Apr 17, 2022 19:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A 10-run over and Punjab Kings are almost out from the game now as SRH need 21 runs from the last three overs. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram are not making any errors here to give their former team any chance to bounce back. SRH 131/3 in 17 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:57 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Aiden Markram finished the over with a boundary to keep a check on the required run rate. Punjab Kings need something extraordinary to pull off a victory from this stage. Only 31 runs needed in the last four overs. SRH 121/3 in 16 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:51 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A tidy over from Rahul Chahar as only five runs came from it. Punjab Kings need wickets here as dot ball might not put enough pressure on Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram here. The two batters earlier played for Punjab Kings last season and failed to get their team over the line in similar situations. SRH 111/3 in 15 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:45 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Kagiso Rabada missed a massive chance to run out Aiden Markram here and his Proteas teammate punished him further with a boundary. Nine runs came from the over as Sunrisers Hyderabad are marching towards victory here. SRH 106/3 in 14 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:41 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Nicholas Pooran is looking to punish his former team here. Nine runs came from the last over of Liam Livingstone as Pooran smashed a magnificent six. The required run rate is still under 8 and SRH just need to keep wickets here to chase this total. SRH 97/3 in 13 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:29 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul Chahar Gets Another!

OUT! Rahul Chahar gets another one as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma who was looking dangerous. The southpaw lofted it over long-on and Shahrukh Khan takes another catch here. SRH 77/3 in 10.3 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:27 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Another big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as 10 runs came from the over. Abhishek Sharma hit a maximum to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. Punjab Kings need to take wickets at regular intervals here to pull off a victory. SRH 74/2 in 10 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:20 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul Tripathi Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE WICKET! In-form Rahul Tripathi departs for 34 here. He was looking in great touch during his 22-ball stay in the middle. Rahul Chahar gets his first wicket of the night after receiving some hammering in his first over. Aiden Markram is the new man in. SRH 62/2 in 8.2 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:16 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Eight runs came from the Odean Smith’s over and the required run rate has dropped below the current run rate. Punjab Kings are in immense pressure now and they have to take wickets otherwise this game will be over much sooner than expected. SRH 61/1 in 8 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:11 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

An expensive over from Rahul Chahar as 14 runs came from it which completely removed pressure from the two batters in the middle. SRH batters don’t have a big scoreboard pressure here and Rahul Tripathi is going to hit boundaries at regular intervals. SRH 53/1 in 7 overs

Apr 17, 2022 18:04 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A four came off the last ball of the over but still, six runs came from it. A tidy one from Arshdeep Singh to put pressure on the batters. Punjab Kings need more wickets here to bounce back in the game. SRH 39/1 in 6 overs

Apr 17, 2022 17:58 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Rahul Tripathi once again is looking in some exquisite touch. He was the star performer for SRH in their previous match against KKR and this time the target being a little less his team will once again want him to get the job done. 11 runs came from the over as Tripathi collected a couple of boundaries. SRH 33/1 in 5 overs

Apr 17, 2022 17:50 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rabada Wins Battle Against Williamson!

OUT! And that’s what we were talking about. The dot ball pressure forced Kane Williamson to play a risky lofty shot and Shikhar Dhawan at cover timed his jump well and takes a comfortable catch. A big blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad here early in this chase. SRH 14/1 in 3.1 overs

Apr 17, 2022 17:48 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Another six runs over from Vaibhav Arora as Sunrisers Hyderabad openers are struggling to score runs here at will. Punjab Kings have the chance to take the advantage of the situation here and get a wicket. SRH 14/0 in 3 overs

Apr 17, 2022 17:43 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Excellent over from Kagiso Rabada as only two runs came from it. Rabada will be key for Punjab Kings here as needs to take wicket early to pull his team back in the game. SRH 8/0 in 2 overs

Apr 17, 2022 17:41 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A good comeback from Vaibhav Arora after hitting for a boundary on the first ball. He missed his line on the first delivery but get it right on the next five. Six runs came off the first over and he almost got Abhishek Sharma out but the ball fell just an inch away from the bowler. SRH 6/0 in 1 over

Apr 17, 2022 17:36 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson are in the middle for the 152-run chase. Vaibhav Arora to start the proceedings with the new ball.

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul Chahar Gets Another!

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul Tripathi Departs!

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:03 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rabada Wins Battle Against Williamson!

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Punjab Kings Score 151 all-out in 20 overs

A sensational final over from Umran Malik - 0,W,0,W,W,W(Runout) He got rid of Odean Smith with a quick short ball as the Windies power-hitter failed to control his shot and got caught and bowl. Rahul Chahar defended the first delivery and then a yorker from Malik made him stump fly, he followed it with a length ball which destroyed his timber. And then Arshdeep Singh tried to steal a run but Kagiso Rabada failed to complete it. Marvellous stuff from Umran to bowl a maiden with three wickets under his kitty and a runout. Liam Livingstone tried his best to pull his team to a fighting total but he didn't get ample support from other batters. It was a top-class bowling effort from Sunrisers pacers. PBKS 151 all-out in 20 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Screamer From Kane Williamson!

OUT! Massive Blow! Liam Livingstone departs courtesy of a stunning catch from Kane Williamson. The Englishman didn't get much chance in the last couple of overs to bat and it pressure on him to attack everything. Bhuvneshwar gets his third. PBKS 151/6 in 19 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Another fine over from Sunrisers Hyderabad here as just 8 runs came from it. Odean Smith is struggling to hit boundaries here. The onus is on Liam Livingstone to get the job done in the final two overs of the innings. Punjab Kings desperately want to cross the 170-run mark. PBKS 142/5 in 18 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: BHUVI STRIKES AGAIN!

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack and gets the big wicket of Shahrukh Khan here who tried to pull it but failed to execute it properly and just managed an edge. Kane Williamson takes a fine catch inside circle. Odean Smith is the new man in. PBKS 132/5 in 16.1 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Some excessive wides but a fine over from T Natarajan as 10 runs came from it. Hyderabad will take 10 from every from here with Livingstone and Shahrukh in the middle. They need to get rid of them to restrict Punjab Kings below 170 here. PBKS 132/4 in 16 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Fifty For Liam Livingstone

Fifty! A very good knock from the Englishman here as he is pulling his team on the shoulders here to a fighting total. PBKS paid a lot of money to sign him and he is proving his value here. Five overs are left and Punjab will want to get anything near 190 from here. PBKS 122/4 in 15 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A sharp bouncer from T Natarajan hit Shahrukh Khan's helmet and the umpire gave him out but the DRS forced him to change it as no spike was shown there. Shahrukh replied to Natarajan with a fabulous six over mid-wicket on the next delivery. PBKS 114/4 in 14 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are putting up a six-hitting show here and the Englishman is a notch better here. 16 runs came from the J Suchith over as Punjab Kings crossed the 100-run mark here. SRH in desperate search of a wicket. PBKS 104/4 in 13 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Liam Livingstone is winning the battle here as he clobbered Umran Malik for a maximum over mid-wicket. A 106-meter six into the stands and he followed it with a powerful drive straight down the ground for a boundary. Box-office stuff from Livingstone. PBKS 88/4 in 12 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Liam Livingstone vs Umran Malik

Liam Livingstone vs Umran Malik is a battle to look out for and the former draws the first blood with an upper cut for a maximum. The Englishman used the pace of Malik and guides it over the third man for a six. Punjab Kings will want Liam Livingstone to stay in the middle till the end. PBKS 70/4 in 10 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Just one run from the J Suchith's over as the pressure is now mounting on Punjab Kings to revive the innings. Two big power-hitters Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are in the middle and PBKS will want a bit more from them today. PBKS 62/4 in 9 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: UMRAN MALIK STRIKES!

OUT! Umran Malik gets the last laugh here against Hitesh Sharma as he dismissed him caught and bowl after getting hit for a couple of boundaries. Malik banged it short and it was directed towards the batter's helmet and Hitesh failed to control his pull shot. Malik ran fast to take the catch. PBKS 61/4 in 8 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Jitesh Sharma collected a couple of boundaries against Umran Malik. Jitesh has been in phenomenal form this season and is among the emerging player to watch out for.  PBKS 61/3 in 7.5 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Jonny Bairstow Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Jagadeesha Suchith strikes on the second of his spell and got the mega wicket of Jonny Bairstow who attempted the sweep but missed completely. He was plumb in front of the wicket and probably should have saved a review for the others. PBKS 48/3 in 6.2 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Liam Livingstone helps Punjab Kings end the powerplay on a high with a 15-run over. In the battle of two tall players, Livingstone slammed Marco Jansen for a six and a couple of boundaries. This partnership is going to be crucial for Punjab Kings at this stage. PBKS 48/2 in 6 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Natarajan Strikes!

OUT! It seems like the appeal was for an LBW and Kane Williamson decided to go upstairs but it turned out to be a caught behind with a thick under edge. Prabhsimran hit a couple of boundaries and tried to follow it up with another but was outclassed by T Natarajan's variation. PBKS 33/2 in 4.45 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Finally a good over for Punjab Kings as 10 runs came from it as Jonny Bairstow found the boundary on a couple of occasions. Bairstow had faced some of SRH bowlers a lot in the nets in previous seasons and it might come in handy today. PBKS 23/1 in 4 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Shikhar Dhawan Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Shikhar Dhawan was looking a bit rusty after getting hit in the first over and now with a loose shot, he threw his wicket away. A tad short from Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan was nowhere in control to pull it. Marco Jansen took an easy catch at mid-on. PBKS 10/1 in 2.4 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Another tight over from Sunrisers Hyderabad as only two runs came from it. Punjab might have missed a trick here by not promoting Jonny Bairstow as the opener. Bairstow and Dhawan could have been a destructive pair in the powerplay. PBKS 8/0 in 2 overs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

A tidy first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as six runs came from it. Shikhar Dhawan charged down the ground on a couple of occasions but got contrasting results. He slammed a boundary on the first occasion while got hit on the box the second time. PBKS 6/0 in 1 over
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

After a lengthy delay, Shikhar Dhawan resumes batting.
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Shikhar Dhawan Injured?

Shikhar Dhawan charged down the ground and got hit on the thigh. The PBKS stand-in captain is looking in immense pain at the moment.
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh are in the middle to open the innings for Punjab Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the new ball
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Williamson Wins 6th Toss in a Row!

We will bowl first. It's something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. Same team for us

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Shikhar Dhawan Assures Mayank Agarwal Will Return in Next Game!

Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there's just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure.

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl against Punjab Kings.
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Major Update: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the clash, Shikhar Dhawan to lead Punjab Kings
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Weather Report

Sunny weather conditions are forecasted for April 17, Sunday in Mumbai. The temperature will be around 32 degrees celsius. The chances of rain interrupting the game are just ten percent. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 64 percent and 19 km/h.
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Punjab Found a New Superstar

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: DY Patil Stadium in Numbers!

  • T20 matches played at the venue: 15
  • Matches won by the team batting first: 5
  • Matches won by the team batting second: 10
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Natarajan Eyes Purple Cap!

Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Last 5 Clashes!

  • Punjab Kings won by five runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets
  • Punjab Kings by 12 runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad by 45 runs
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed good success over Punjab Kings in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Orange Army has scored a win in 12 out of the 18 games they have played against Punjab Kings. In the remaining six games Mayank Agarwal’s side won the contest.
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh
Apr 17, 2022 20:02 IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

They won the match with 7 balls to spare as Aiden Markram finished things in style with a maximum.

Malik with a sensational final over was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed four wickets out of which three came in the final over. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped thrice. Liam Livingstone (60) tried his best to pull his team to a fighting total but he didn’t get ample support from other batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Punjab suffered a huge blow as their captain Mayank Agarwal sustained an injury on his toe and has been ruled out from the clash. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the stand-in captain for Punjab in Mayank’s absence.

Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers have bounced back in the tournament in an emphatic manner with three consecutive wins after losing their first two contests. Sunrisers bowling unit has turned out to be one of the best in the business with a blend of quality pacers who possess different attributes to trouble the opposition. In batting, Rahul Tripathi has been a consistent performer for them in the middle-order. On the other side, Punjab Kings have made a statement this year by displaying that they are going to play aggressive cricket this season. The power-pack Punjab batting line-up knows only one way to play their cricket and that is attacking the bowlers.

Punjab also have a quality bowling attack where Kagiso Rabada is leading the charge alongside young Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

For Punjab, the biggest development is that the flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan is back among the runs.

Dhawan, who smashed 70 against MI, and Mayank Agarwal will have to once again give the side a solid start.

The middle-order has hard-hitters in Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith, and one of the batters will need to take responsibility if the top-order falters.

Being an afternoon game, dew would not be a factor but an intriguing battle is in store.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here