They won the match with 7 balls to spare as Aiden Markram finished things in style with a maximum.

Malik with a sensational final over was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed four wickets out of which three came in the final over. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped thrice. Liam Livingstone (60) tried his best to pull his team to a fighting total but he didn’t get ample support from other batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Punjab suffered a huge blow as their captain Mayank Agarwal sustained an injury on his toe and has been ruled out from the clash. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the stand-in captain for Punjab in Mayank’s absence.

Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers have bounced back in the tournament in an emphatic manner with three consecutive wins after losing their first two contests. Sunrisers bowling unit has turned out to be one of the best in the business with a blend of quality pacers who possess different attributes to trouble the opposition. In batting, Rahul Tripathi has been a consistent performer for them in the middle-order. On the other side, Punjab Kings have made a statement this year by displaying that they are going to play aggressive cricket this season. The power-pack Punjab batting line-up knows only one way to play their cricket and that is attacking the bowlers.

Punjab also have a quality bowling attack where Kagiso Rabada is leading the charge alongside young Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

For Punjab, the biggest development is that the flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan is back among the runs.

Dhawan, who smashed 70 against MI, and Mayank Agarwal will have to once again give the side a solid start.

The middle-order has hard-hitters in Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith, and one of the batters will need to take responsibility if the top-order falters.

Being an afternoon game, dew would not be a factor but an intriguing battle is in store.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

