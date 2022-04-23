RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Faf du Plessis And Co Face Stern Test Against Sunrisers Hyderabad Pace Attack

The team has put up a collective show so far this season despite a lean patch of their batting maestro Virat Kohli. The rejuvenated bowling unit has been up to the mark in the past few matches with the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood.

While SRH have also bounced back after a slow start to the tournament. The Kane Williamson-led franchise is riding high on confidence as their bowlers are putting up a show this season with some excellent variety in the pace unit. While in batting the opening pair Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson have not been consistent for them so far.

Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Saturday. Malik has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearaway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer. Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

On the other hand, Karthik is enjoying one of his best seasons in the league. The wicketkeeper batter has taken the centre stage with his heroics for RCB. With scores of 32 not out, 14 not out, 44 not out, 7 not out, 34, 66 not out and 13 not out in seven innings, Karthik has seemingly been the best finisher this season. But apart from the duo, the RCB batters will have their task cut out against Sunrisers, who have momentum on their side after winning four games on the trot. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores.

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

