Edited By: Saikat Ghosh
Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 06:12 IST
Adelaide
SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 12, Group 2: A win will be enough for South Africa to become the first team from Group 2 and third overall to progress to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, England joined New Zealand in the last-four stage from Group 1 after beating Sri Lanka and this eliminating holders Australia. Read More
So, South Africa now operating two spinners now. And manages to get the breakthrough. Dangerman Myburgh lives by the sword, dies by the sword. Markram gets his maiden wicket of the tournament. NED 58/1(8.3)
Time for some spin and Maharaj succeeding in applying brakes on Netherlands after a rollicking start. Just four runs coming off it. NED 56/0(7)
Compared to his peers. Almost cramping Myburgh for room and then bowls a bouncer off the last ball and the batter was clearly rattled. Just a single off the entire over. NED 52/0(7)
That was crunched! A little bit of width by Ngidi and O’Dowd threw his hands at that one. We already saw a boundary off the first ball. NED 48/0(6)
That was top stuff from Anrich Nortje! Fast and pinpoint….just a run coming off that entire over. Meanwhile as Myburgh continues to hit boundaries, O’Dowd struggling to get going. NED 35/0(5)
This was his fifth boundary. Short and on leg side, the batter plays it through his hips. Meanwhile, he hits another FOUR off his next ball. So, Myburgh has raced to 27 OFF 18 with his SIXTH BOUNDARY. NED 30/0(3.4)
That was a nice over from Parnell after being hit by a boundary in the first over. Just four runs in his second. NED 22/0(3)
What a rollicking start for Netherlands. Half volley outside off and the batter hitting it through the offside. Fast outfield and the ball will race away for another boundary. NED 17/0(2)
In the air and dropped! Full and wide and Myburgh plays it through the Covers where the fielder had a hand to it. That will race away..another FOUR. NED 13/0(1.4)
Short and FOUR Again. Now, this was Kagiso Rabada, but Myburgh played that on the up and finding a boundary through the offside. NED 9/0(1.2)
Yup, that’s right! Short ball, pulled away by Myburgh. That was a brave shot, no respect for Parnell. Nice start. NED 4/0(0.2)
South Africa suffered their first major setback with a 33-run defeat to Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday but Temba Bavuma’s team will aim to restore normal service against the already-eliminated Netherlands in the early match at Adelaide Oval.
A win would ensure South Africa finish in the top two of Group 2 and advance to next week’s semis, but defeat would see them miss the knockout rounds for a third T20 World Cup in succession while opening the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Netherlands: 1 Stephan Myburgh, 2 Max O’Dowd, 3 Tom Cooper, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Bas de Leede, 6 Scott Edwards (wk, capt), 7 Roelof van der Merwe, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Fred Klaassen, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Brandon Glover
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Anrich Nortje
South Africa has won the toss and choose to field.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Adelaide Oval as South Africa take on the Netherlands.
What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will take place on November 6, Sunday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands be played?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands begin?
The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will begin at 5:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
South Africa vs Netherlands Possible XIs
South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here