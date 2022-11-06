The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are the clear favourites but in the unlikely scenario of their defeat, they will have to pack their bags for home. Netherlands are currently languishing at the bottom of the pile and are already out of the race.

What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa vs Netherlands Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

