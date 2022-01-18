Live Cricket Score South Africa U-19 vs Uganda U-19, Group B Match Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From Trinidad

>SA U-19 vs UGA U-19, ICC Under-19 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Uganda live U-19 World Cup match from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

South Africa’s chances of success on home soil were ended at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners Bangladesh two years ago but a talented squad will hope to challenge for honours in the Caribbean.

All-rounder Dewald Brevis impressed for the Proteas youngsters in the CSA Provincial T20 Knockout competition in October – his batting style drawing comparisons with AB de Villiers – while his leg-spin caused West Indies plenty of problems in a recent warm-up series against the home nation.

Left-arm spinner Asakhe Tsaka and captain George van Heerden will also hope to make names for themselves in the coming weeks as South Africa look for a second ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy.

Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada were the stars of a memorable triumph eight years ago and the current crop will be confident of following in their footsteps.

Having narrowly missed out on appearing in 2016 and 2018, Uganda came out on the right side of a nail-biting qualification group to book a place at their third ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Uganda needed a big net run rate swing in their favour going into the final matches in the Africa qualifier and they duly achieved it, dismissing Tanzania for 51 and losing just two wickets in reply to advance at Namibia’s expense.

In Cyrus Kakuru and Joseph Baguma, Uganda possessed the leading run scorer and joint leading wicket taker of the Africa qualifier while captain Pascal Murungi claimed 4-9 in the decisive win over Tanzania.

The Baby Cricket Cranes have won one match on each of their previous outings at this competition, in 2004 and 2006, and will be eager to show what they can do on their return to the global stage.

>Squads:

>South Africa U19 Squad: George Van Heerden(c), Kaden Solomons(w), Mickey Copeland, Andile Simelane, Dewald Brevis, Ethan John Cunningham, Jade Smith, Valintine Kitime, Joshua Stephenson, Liam Alder, GJ Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka, Asakhe Tshaka

>Uganda U19 Squad: Pascal Murungi(c), Cyrus Kakuru(w), Munir Ismail, Brian Asaba, Isaac Ategeka, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Ronald Lutaaya, Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi, Akram Nsubuga, Edwin Nuwagaba, Pius Oloka, Ronald Omara, Ronald Opio

