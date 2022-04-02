Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kingsmead, Durban - Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh will look to stabilise themselves when they resume innings at 98 for 4 on the third day of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. Overnight batters Mahmudul Hasan Joy (44*) and Taskin Ahmed (0*) will begin the proceeding on Saturday as the visitors are trailing by 269 runs.

On Friday, Simon Harmer’s superb all-round performance and a gritty knock by Temba Bavuma put South Africa in a solid position. The former first added 38 crucial runs with the bat, stitching crucial partnerships with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier for the ninth and tenth wicket respectively to guide South Africa to a first-innings total of 367 before spinning a web around Bangladesh with a four-fer.

South Africa found themselves in trouble after Bangladesh availed their second new ball early in the first session.

Temba Bavuma, who’d gone past fifty during the final passage of the first day’s play, promptly struck two boundaries off Khaled Ahmed. The right-arm quick bounced back in his next over, sending back Kyle Verreynne (28) and Wiaan Mulder off successive deliveries.

While Verreynne was trapped leg-before by a sharp inswinger, Mulder edged the first ball he faced to Mahmudul Hasan Joy at gully. Keshav Maharaj then joined Bavuma, and the pair frustrated the hosts for the next 15.3 overs, putting together a valuable 53-run stand for the seventh wicket. Bavuma got a reprieve when on 76, as Yasir Ali shelled a chance at the second slip off Ebadot Hossain right after the first drinks break.

The Proteas limited-overs skipper progressed steadily towards his second Test ton, but much to his and the team’s disappointment was undone by Mehidy Hasan’s flighted off-break to be castled on 93. One brought two for Bangladesh as Maharaj was cleaned up off the very next ball by Ebadot for 19.

Debutant Lizaad Williams successfully overturned a leg-before call early into his innings, and struck a four on the final ball before lunch to help his side to 314/8.

Khaled had Williams caught in the gully for 12 soon after lunch to bag his fourth. Four quiet overs passed, before Simon Harmer and No 11 Duanne Olivier decided to unleash, striking a four and a six each in a gritty 12-over last-wicket stand of 35.

Mehidy Hasan trapped Olivier leg-before for 12 to end South Africa’s first innings at 367. The off-spinner returned 3/94, while Khaled Ahmed Bangladesh’s bowling performance with 4/92. Harmer, playing his first Test since November 2015, struck four fours and a six during his unbeaten 38.

In reply, Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam looked comfortable against Proteas new-ball pair of Olivier and Williams, showing solidity in defense first up.

The Bangladesh pair focused on playing it out, until Shanto smashed Harmer downtown for his second six of the innings to complete a 50-run partnership. However, the joy was short-lived, as Harmer bounced back in his next over to castle Shanto with a peach. The batter pressed forward, and the ball drifted in before deviating away to take the off-stump.

The off-spinner continued to weave his magic, having Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque caught at silly point for a duck in his very next over. Harmer picked up the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim before stumps to put South Africa on top at the end of day two.

