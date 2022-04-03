Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 at Kingsmead, Durban - Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa will look to extend their lead when they take the field on the fourth day of the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Kingsmead in Durban. The Proteas will resume innings at 6 for 0, with a lead of 75 runs in the second innings. Captain Dean Elgar (3*) will walk out with Sarel Erwee (3*) to bat once the play commences on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, rain played a spoilsport after South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 298 in its first innings despite opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 137. The hosts took that advantage to 75 runs on the third day by reaching 6-0 in its second innings by stumps.

But Mahmudul celebrated his first test century in the afternoon session — and a breakthrough first test century for Bangladesh against South Africa — and eventually hit 15 fours and two sixes before he was the last man out.

He was pivotal to Bangladesh’s score, sharing an 82-run stand with Litton Das (41) for the sixth wicket and then a partnership of 51 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) for the eighth wicket.

Despite Mahmudul’s knock, South Africa had clear control of the match by way of a 69-run first-innings lead. Debutant Lizaad Williams collected his first test wickets to finish with 3-54 for South Africa. His haul included the wicket of Mahmudul, who was finally beaten when he edged to Simon Harmer at slip to end the Bangladesh innings.

(With AP Inputs)

