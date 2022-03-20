Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - Scorecard and Latest Updates

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Tamim-Iqbal-led side are eyeing to script history in the Rainbow Nation. As they lead the series 1-0, a victory in today’s encounter will mark their first-ever ODI series win on South African Soil.

The visitors on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first. A highly-confident Bangladesh side have decided against making any changes to their XI that won the series opener by 38 runs in Centurion.

“We are confident, looks a good wicket. We have to start well and post a decent total. It’s a great opportunity for us, everyone is motivated. We know how hard we have worked to get here. We have not made any changes. We have plans, but we need to execute them as well. We can put them under pressure if we execute our plans," said Tamim at toss.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look for an equalizer to stay alive in the series. They have made a couple of major changes to their XI. Ace wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is back in place of Aiden Markram while Tabrez Shamsi has replaced Marco Jansen.

“We have to bowl first, that’s what we did in the first game. We need to bowl well and put them under pressure. It has some green tinge, with a few cracks. We need to strike early and put them under pressure. Hopefully the wicket gets better as the day progresses. de Kock is back in the side for Markram and Shamsi comes in for Jansen. From the batting point of view we need to set the foundation. With the ball picking early wickets is the focus. We need to be aware of the plans and know what you got to do," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

Here are the playing XIs:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

