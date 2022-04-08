Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth- Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Aiming to clinch the 2-match series, hosts South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Home captain Dean Elgar won the toss on Friday and opted to bat against the visitors.

South Africa are fielding an unchanged XI in the game while Bangladesh have made a couple of changes; Taijul Islam comes in place of Taskin Ahmed and Tamim in place of Shadman.

“We will bat. It does look a bit dry, with us playing two spinners, a good start will be handy. We’re playing the same team, working on a bit of consistency as a leader. We can be more aggressive as a seam bowling unit, it’s important for someone to notch up a three-figure score with the bat. A lot of people would have written us off, but it’s been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it’s so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships," said Elgar at the toss.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well, we would have batted first as well (had we won the toss)," said Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque.

Bangladesh have never played a match in Port Elizabeth but if anyone knows what to expect from the St George’s Park pitch it is their head coach Russell Domingo. What is in doubt after Bangladesh’s 220-run defeat in the first Test in Durban, though, is the degree to which the senior players are prepared to take Domingo’s advice.

South Africa, missing five players contracted to Indian Premier League teams, were not entirely convincing but are unlikely to consider major changes. Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla could replace all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who had a poor match in Durban.

Advertisement

Here are the playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here