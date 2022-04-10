Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth- Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa will look to dominate the Bangladesh batters when they take the field on the third day of the ongoing second and the final Test at St. George’s Park. The visitors were 139-5 at stumps on day 2, trailing Proteas by 314 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (30 not out) and Yasir Ali (8 not out) will resume the Bangladesh innings on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, spinner Keshav Maharaj stole the show with his promising batting performance. He played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278-5 overnight. He hit nine fours and three sixes in his fourth test half-century, pushing South Africa to a strong total of 453.

Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder (33) added 80 runs for the seventh wicket and the former’s spin-bowling partner Simon Harmer made 29 to contribute more runs from the South African tail. He eventually fell for his highest test score when he was bowled by Taijul. His 84 came off just 95 balls.

Spinner Taijul Islam collected 6-135 for Bangladesh and seamer Khaled Ahmed picked up 3-100, but the tourists are behind in their quest to level the series.

Maharaj’s batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win by 220 runs.

