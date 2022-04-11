Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya's GT Aim to Continue Winning Momentum Against SRH

Live Score SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. After a scintillating start to the season, new franchise Gujarat Titans will take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad who have won just one out of three matches. Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh
Gujarat Titans: Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Hardik Pandya led side has found several match-winners within the group in just three matches with Shubman Gill being the most impressive one with back to back fifties in the last two matches. While Rahul Tewatia has turned out to be their X-factor in the finisher’s role.
Gujarat’s bowlers on the other hand have been right on the money. Hardik’s four overs can change the complexion of the game while another pacer who can wreak havoc is Lockie Ferguson. Mohammad Shami too has been impressive with the new ball.
The other important cog in their wheel is Rashid Khan, who is capable of running riot and can pose challenges to his former team SRH. For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one against Gujarat.
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith shown in-to him and made a match-winning 75 on last Saturday when the team chased a tricky 155 in 17.4 overs. He would also like to continue from where he left. Rahul Tripathi’s role will also be crucial and ditto for Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.
Full Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
