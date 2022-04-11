Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya's GT Aim to Continue Winning Momentum Against SRH

Hyderabad claimed their first win in their last match against Chennai Super Kings but they have not been able to display their best cricket so far in the tournament. On the other side, Gujarat Titans are touted as the side to look out for this season with three back to back wins to start their IPL journey.

Hardik Pandya led side has found several match-winners within the group in just three matches with Shubman Gill being the most impressive one with back to back fifties in the last two matches. While Rahul Tewatia has turned out to be their X-factor in the finisher’s role.

Gujarat’s bowlers on the other hand have been right on the money. Hardik’s four overs can change the complexion of the game while another pacer who can wreak havoc is Lockie Ferguson. Mohammad Shami too has been impressive with the new ball.

The other important cog in their wheel is Rashid Khan, who is capable of running riot and can pose challenges to his former team SRH. For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one against Gujarat.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith shown in-to him and made a match-winning 75 on last Saturday when the team chased a tricky 155 in 17.4 overs. He would also like to continue from where he left. Rahul Tripathi’s role will also be crucial and ditto for Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

