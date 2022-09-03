Home / News / Cricketnext / Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan In Stiff Chase
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan In Stiff Chase

Live Score SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Here you can follow all the live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live score and updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4
News18.com |
Sharjah (UAE) // Updated: September 03, 2022, 23:27 IST
Live Score SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets and five balls to spare to register a special win in the opening game of the Super Four stage. Chasing a stiff target of 176, Sri Lanka opener were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs. Kudos to their top order where their big names led from the front. Read More

Sep 03, 2022 23:18 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: How Sri Lanka Won!

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets and five balls to spare to register a special win in the opening game of the Super Four stage. Chasing a stiff target of 176, Sri Lanka opener were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs. Kudos to their top order where their big names led from the front. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers. Both shared a 32 run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka were left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Sep 03, 2022 23:11 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Sri Lanka Win!

FOUR off Karunaratne’s bat and this would rank among special wins in history of Sri Lankan cricket. They beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets with five balls to spare. And the Asia Cup is well and truly alive. SL 179/6(19.1)

Sep 03, 2022 23:07 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

WICKET! Bhanuka is a goner! Straight ball and the left hander missed the line completely. He is gone for 31 runs. But Sri Lanka is almost there as they need 3 runs to win.

Sep 03, 2022 23:05 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! Wow…what a shot. Unbelievable shot from Bhanuka the southpaw. Drove through the offside and the fielder was just a spectator. FOUR runs. And this is followed by a couple of runs off the next ball. SL 174/5(18.2)

Sep 03, 2022 23:02 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile another FOUR. Wanindu Hasaranga playing a nothing shot, never quite connected it, but the ball races away for FOUR. Sri Lanka need just ten runs. SL 166/5

Sep 03, 2022 23:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Couple of boundaries for Wanindu—off his first ball and then off his fourth ball, especially this one which was carved away through the off side and celebrations have started in the dressing room. Sri Lanka now need 14 off 15—this is doable.

Sep 03, 2022 22:57 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Rashid Has the Last Laugh

WICKET! Clean bowled. Rashid has the last laugh over Gunathilaka who had a run in with the bowler. But, in the end it is the bowler who had the last laugh as he had him clean bowled for 33 runs off 20 balls. Can Afghanistan pull this off. SL 151/5(16.5)

Sep 03, 2022 22:54 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And FOUR! That was the reverse sweep off Rashid and that was Gunathilaka. Who then had a fight with the bowler. And these two are right into each other where Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to pacify things. SL 150/5

Sep 03, 2022 22:51 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

In the air…and DROPPED! Oh, Samillah Shenwari has dropped a sitter. That was the dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa who is on a rampage. Hits the bowler right down the fielder’s throat who almost grabbed it, but spilled as he fell down on the ground. He gets a mouthful from the wicket-keeper Gurbaz. Has he dropped the match? SL 145/4(16)

Sep 03, 2022 22:48 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And SIX! Wow what counter-attack from Bhanuka! After 8 runs off the first two balls, the left hander steps down the track and hits the bowler right over his head. And then takes a single to bring Gunathilaka on strike. SL 143/4(15.5)

Sep 03, 2022 22:46 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Sri Lanka Back in This.

FOUR! That’s another one for Rajapaksa. The left hander using the pace of Naveen ul Haq, carving him through the off side. And then hits another FOUR! Back-to-back. Nice counter attack from Sri Lanka and once again they are right back in this. SL 135/4(15.2)

Sep 03, 2022 22:43 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

So, Sri Lanka now losing timely wickets here as another dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks into the middle who carves out a FOUR through the off side. Steps down the track and hits it superbly. Meanwhile, one more single to end the over. SL 127/4(15)

Sep 03, 2022 22:40 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET! In the air and taken—so, out or not out? That was Dasun Shanaka who hit Mujeeb’s full toss straight to long on where Najib took the catch before jumping back. It seems, that the fielder had touched the boundary rope. So umpires are checking it and the TV umpire says ‘the catch is clean.’ So, another wicket here with skipper Shanaka departing for ten runs. SL 119/4(14.1)

Sep 03, 2022 22:36 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Afghanistan continue to operate with two spinners-Nabi and Rashid. And after some good balls, the spinner gets whacked for SIX. Short ball and pulled away by Gunathilaka. Both the fielders converging on it, but it is out of their reach. Meanwhile, Shanaka ends the over with a single. 14 runs coming off it. SL 119/3(14)

Sep 03, 2022 22:31 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Shanaka now making a move for Sri Lanka. After surviving a close DRS call, the batter plays the sweep against Rashid and the ball races away for FOUR. One more single off the next ball. SL 106/3(12.3)

Sep 03, 2022 22:28 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile, trudges in the skipper Dasun Shanaka who picks up a quick single which brings Gunathilaka on strike who mistimes that one off Nabi….that was in the air and got DROPPED. Karim Janat that could be criminal as he not only drops it, but it races away for FOUR. SL 101/3(12)

Sep 03, 2022 22:24 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! Nabi gets a royal welcome. Inside out shot from Gunathilaka and the ball goes out of the ground. Later, he picks up a single. Meanwhile Asalanka who was back on strike plays an irresponsible shot and SEES HIS STUMPS FLYING—WICKET. That’s poor cricket from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are right back into this. SL 94/3(11.3)

Sep 03, 2022 22:22 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile Rashid Khan is back into the attack when it seemed that Nabi might hold the tweaker for a long time. But the spinner comes back well as he gives away three runs off his first three balls. Then, he concedes a single which means Gunathilaka is on strike who tried to play the slog sweep, but misses the ball completely. SL 87/2(11)

Sep 03, 2022 22:17 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Superb bowling from Mohammad Nabi who gives away just two runs in his second over which means Afghanistan has successfully applied the brakes on Sri Lanka and that would be DRINKS. SL 82/2(10)

Sep 03, 2022 22:13 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET! Afghanistan has done it...dangerman Nissanka is caught behind. Huge huge breakthrough for Afghanistan. That was the carrom ball from Mujeeb and the batter nicks it straight to the keeper. Nissanka departs for 35, he will be disappointed. SL 80/2(9)
Sep 03, 2022 22:11 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Spinner continues to operate for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka batters are playing according to a plan. A single from Asalanka brings back Nissanka on strike who hits SIX against the spin! That's pure slog. And then pushes the next ball for a single. Sri Lanka are plotting along fine. They might pull this off. SL 79/1(8.3)
Sep 03, 2022 22:06 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Rashid has been taken off after he went for plenty with skipper Nabi bowling himself. Gives away three runs off his first two balls. That last ball saw a quick two and the Keeper is screaming at the fielder---Mujeeb. SL 68/1(7.3)
Sep 03, 2022 22:04 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile the new man in is Charith Asalanka who can be really dangerous as he opens his account with a drive through the offside. Which means dangerman Nissanka is on strike who plays a dot ball. Nice line here from Naveen Ul Haq. SL 64/1(7)
Sep 03, 2022 22:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

Naveen Ul Haq gets a royal welcome as Mendis carves him through the offside. That was a classy shot. And then off the next ball gets caught---WICKET! Short ball and pulled away right down the fielder's throat. Simple catch. First blood. Meanwhile, Mendis gone for 36. SL 62/1(6.3)
Sep 03, 2022 21:56 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Mendis Takes On Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan will bowl the last over before powerplay. Starts off with a double and this was followed by a single. Two more singles, is followed by a SIX. That was off the middle off the bat. Another top shot from Mendis. And another SIX off Rashid. 17 runs off the over! SL 57/0(6)
Sep 03, 2022 21:52 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

FOUR! The bowler has a slingshot action and bowls it on Mendis' legs who just helped it on its way...gone sailing over the boundary. Meanwhile another top shot from Mendis. Pushes this one into the gap for a single. And then Nissanka ends the over with a single. Nine runs coming off it. SL 40/0(5)
Sep 03, 2022 21:49 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Naveed Ul Haq, who is bowling the second over, concedes a single which means Mendis was on strike who carves out a good shot through the off side. It seemed it will race away for FOUR, but no great fielding. Meanwhile the next ball is dot. SL 34/0(4.2)
Sep 03, 2022 21:45 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

FOUR! Slow ball and Nissanka was ready for it. That was a wild slog and the ball will go the distance right over long on's head. It seems, Nissanka will go after the bowler with Mendis playing the anchor. Meanwhile, Mendis joins the party...SIX. SL 29/0(3.3)
Sep 03, 2022 21:42 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile Fazalhaq Farooqi returns to bowl his first over in Sharjah. Last time around when these two teams met he picked up three wickets. Thankfully for Sri Lanka both the openers are in the middle with Nissanka 9 and Mendis 5 unbeaten. SL 15/0(2.4)
Sep 03, 2022 21:39 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

We are back into the middle for Sri Lanka chase who have raced to ten runs in the opening over. Meanwhile Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets to bowl the second over and he starts off with a couple of runs. SL 12/0(1.4)
Sep 03, 2022 21:25 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Innings At a Glance

Sri Lanka did well to restrict Afghanistan, but the damage was already done as they managed to post a stiff total of 175/6 in the 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their top man as he went onto slam 84 runs in just 45 balls. He was ably supported by Ibrahim Zadran who scored 40 crucial runs. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka pulled things back in last five overs as they restricted Afghanistan to 175 when at one stage they looked set for 190 plus. Especially after scoring hundred in 12 overs.
Sep 03, 2022 21:21 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Target for SL is 176

And then comes the SIX! The ball just sailing over the fence. Afghanistan and Rashid Khan both badly needed to break the shackles. Another length ball from Fernando and Rashid gave it a whack. And then the bowler comes back with a wide yorker, but Rashid runs, completes a single and then gets RUN OUT. So, Afghanistan ends with 175/6 in 20 overs. That's a stiff score.
Sep 03, 2022 21:19 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Superb bowling from Sri Lanka as they bowl seven dot balls here. Tight bowling from Asitha Fernando who bowls another short ball, but Rashid connects and steals a tight two. AFG 168/5(19.4)
Sep 03, 2022 21:16 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And that was the end of Najibullah Zadran...he got run out. Had he stayed, he could have boosted the net run rate. Meanwhile we head into the final over where Asitha Fernando getting the ball. AFG 166/5(19.1)
Sep 03, 2022 21:14 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Theekshana is back for his final over and does a caught and bowled! So, not only a wicket, but a dot ball as well as Mohammad Nabi returns for a single. Meanwhile Rashid Khan walks in to the middle. Meanwhile, we have RUN OUT. AFG 166/4(18.4)
Sep 03, 2022 21:09 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And after the WICKET, Madushanka gets hammered for a six by Najibullah Zadran. And that was a NO BALL. So, the bowler bowls a free hit which was hit for FOUR. Let's not forget that Zadran had slammed 43 runs against Bangladesh here. AFG 162/3(17.5)
Sep 03, 2022 21:07 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

And gone...Madushanka gets his man. Ibrahim Zadran was looking to play the ramp, but never timed that one which means he will be caught at short fine leg. Yes, taken, that was easy catch. He departs for 40 runs. AFG 151/3(17.2)
Sep 03, 2022 21:04 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Theekshana continues to keep a tight line. Just five runs off the spinner and Afghanistan just being pulled back---just. Nevertheless, they have three overs left which might go for atleast 40 to 50 runs. They will disappointed if they can't score that much runs. AFG 150/2(17)
Sep 03, 2022 20:59 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And walks in Najibullah Zadran who knocked the stuffing out of Bangladesh earlier on this pitch. But it is the other Zadran who his scoring the runs. Ends the over with a FOUR. Inside edge and gone. AFG 145/2(16)
Sep 03, 2022 20:56 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET

This is a big big wicket as Rahmanullah Gurbaz is gone. Short and slow from Fernando and the batter pulled it right into the night sky. And the catch was taken by Hasaranga and he celenrates. He knows he has done Lanka a favour. Meanwhile, the Afghani misses out on a sureshot century as he departs for 84. AFG 139/2(15.3)
Sep 03, 2022 20:51 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Hasaranga was probably the best bowler for Sri Lanka. Gives away just five runs off his first five balls and then concedes a couple. Just 22 runs given as he finished his four overs in Sharjah. AFG 138/1(15)
Sep 03, 2022 20:48 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Gurbaz Nearing His Ton

And just when it looked like Karunaratne will bowl a tight over, he bowls five wides...yes that is five runs, down the leg side and the keeper is just a spectator. And then gets hit for maximum off the next ball by Gurbaz. Flat and fast, right over bowler's head. Gurbaz picks a single to end the over which went for 21 runs. AFG 132/1(14)
Sep 03, 2022 20:44 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! And finally a big shot from Zadran. So, finally he has opened up his shoulders. Then takes a single, that's good cricket from Afghanistan. Brings back Gurbaz the senior batter back on strike. AFG 118/1(13.2)
Sep 03, 2022 20:40 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! Nice shot from Gurbaz. After he survived a skier off the last ball, he gets into position quickly and plays it over extra cover. That's gone for SIX. And then comes the single which means 16 runs coming off it. AFG 111/1(13)
Sep 03, 2022 20:38 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Finally a boundary for Gurbaz. He was going great guns earlier, but then ate up a few balls only to edge the next ball for a FOUR. Just over short third man. Then comes another dot ball. Shanaka bowls another! Pressure on Afghanistan, is a wicket coming? AFG 101/1(12.3)
Sep 03, 2022 20:35 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

A couple of slow balls from Madushanka who then concedes a single to Gurbaz. Meanwhile Zadran continues to play second fiddle as he hits the last ball for a single towards long on. AFG 95/1(12)
Sep 03, 2022 20:33 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Madushanka is back for another over of pace bowling and gives away a couple of singles to Ibrahim Zadran who has eaten up a few balls. 20 off 23 balls. It will be a challenge to get runs in the middle overs and the onus will be on Gurbaz to up the ante. AFG 93/1(11.3)
Sep 03, 2022 20:28 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Just three runs off the first three balls. And then Gurbaz wanted to improvise. Moves away to the off side and tries to hit through the off side which was a dot ball. Nonetheless, picks up a single and brings Zadran on strike. AFG 89/1(11)
Sep 03, 2022 20:26 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Will Gurbaz Score Ton?

Things looking good for Afghanistan as we return after the Drinks break. All eyes on Gurbaz who is playing a SKYesque innings (look at the strike rate: above 200), as he has raced away to 54 off 26 as Dasun Shanaka bowls himself right after DRINKS. AFG 85/1(10.2)
Sep 03, 2022 20:22 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Hasaranga vs Gurbaz

Hasaranga is back into the attack and bowls the googly to deceive the dangerman Gurbaz. Nonetheless, he can't stop him from taking a single. So far, so good...four runs off four balls. AFG 82/1(9.4)
Sep 03, 2022 20:16 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Runs continue to flow for Afghanistan....First a couple of runs from Gurbaz which brought him to 49 and then he pushes the ball for a single to reach his FIFTY. Solid knock from the Afghan opener. AFG 75/1(8.4)
Sep 03, 2022 20:11 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! What a shot from Gurbaz and this was Hasaranga. Flighted ball and the batter takes out the slog sweep----gone. And this would be his fourth SIX. Gurbaz is setting the stage on fire. He is 47 off 20 and eyeing a FIFTY. AFG 70/1(8)
Sep 03, 2022 20:08 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Gurbaz On Fire

Shanaka gets a royal welcome as Gurbaz starts off the over with a BOUNDARY. Then takes a single which means Ibrahim Zadran is back on strike who then takes a single. Meanwhile, Gurbaz is turning out to be the game changer---his strike rate is above 200. And then Ibrahim Zadran joins in the act----FOUR and that was the upper cut. Not like Sehwag's but not bad either. AFG 60/1(6.5)
Sep 03, 2022 20:04 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

New man in is Ibrahim Zadran. Unfortunately he has run into Hasaranga. Just three runs off the first two balls and then the spinner comes back with four dot balls. So there some sort of break on the free flow of runs as of now. AFG 49/1(6)
Sep 03, 2022 19:59 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

GONE! Hazratullah Zazai's stay at the crease comes to an end. Madushanka uproots his stumps as he departs for 13. Straight ball and he takes out the cross-batted shot....completely missed the line. Finally a breakthrough for Sri Lanka thanks to Madushanka. AFG 46/1(4.5)
Sep 03, 2022 19:57 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

And now Gurbaz attacks Madushanka. Short and wide and the batter plays it with deft touch. The third man was up and the ball races away for FOUR. Then rotates strike to pick a single. AFG 46/0(4.4)
Sep 03, 2022 19:56 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka dressing room continue to show their alphabets. Right now they are displaying 1C---wonder what that means. Meanwhile change in bowling as Madushanka gets the ball. And almost finds edge, thank god it didn't carry. Quick single off the next ball as Gurbaz takes strike. AFG 41/0(4.2)
Sep 03, 2022 19:52 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Great batting from Gurbaz. Plays it off his legs and gets a couple of runs. And then finds FOUR. That was the slow ball from Fernando, the slower ball and Gurbaz cuts it away for FOUR. That's gone. And then takes a single. That's good cricket. AFG 39/0(3.4)
Sep 03, 2022 19:49 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

SIX! That's insult to the injury. Gurbaz, who was recalled midway as he was not out off the last ball, just hit Fernando for a MAXIMUM! What a shot, it was the pick up shot and sailed over for SIX. AFG 32/0(3.1)
Sep 03, 2022 19:46 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: WICKET!

GONE! Another huge shot from Gurbaz as he top edged that one, was looking to dispatch the spinner for another maximum. The ball went up in the air and the catch was taken...And Oh my god...that's NOT OUT. The fielder has stepped on the boundary rope. Heartbreak for Sri Lankan fans, huge roar from Afghanistan fans. AFG 19/0(2.5)
Sep 03, 2022 19:44 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Theekshana is back and starts off with a single. Meanwhile Zazai, who had hit a couple of boundaries has played five dot balls. Pressure on him to go for that release shot, but he taps it for a single. Theekshana keeping a tight line, but then Gurbaz dispatches the bowler for SIX! What a shot. AFG 19/0(2.4)
Sep 03, 2022 19:41 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Nonetheless, great comeback from the bowler. Three dot balls. Proper length balls and working fine for Fernando. And one more dot ball. Another length ball and the ball just kept low. Hard for the batter to hit. AFG 11/0(1.5)
Sep 03, 2022 19:39 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

In the air and gone for four. Should have been caught behind. Why wouldn't you have a slip fielder there? Never mind, but Afghanistan gets FOUR! So a couple of boundaries off Zazai already as Asita Fernando gets the ball. AFG 11/0(1.2)
Sep 03, 2022 19:36 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Two more singles which means the other batter Gurbaz has also opened his account. And then Zazai picks up another single, but the final ball was a dot. Good over for Afghanistan...seven runs coming off it. AFG 7/0(1)
Sep 03, 2022 19:34 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Nice ploy to open the attack with Theekshana. Zazai taking the strike and pulling the short ball which was a dot and then finds BOUNDARY.....great shot! Overpitched and it was played over extra covers. Then takes a single. AFG 4/0(0.2)
Sep 03, 2022 19:31 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Alright then, Afghanistan openers are walking into the middle and they would want to go full throttle against this Sri Lanka bowling line up which is vastly inexperienced. Why not take advantage and go on a rampage in the first six overs before the likes of Hasaranga turns up. AFG 0/0(0.0)
Sep 03, 2022 19:24 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at Sharjah. On a turning track, Shanaka has now opted to take the risk to bat last on this pitch which is surely not going to be easy. As far as team changes were concerned, Sri Lanka remained unchanged, while Afghanistan made just one change to their playing eleven with Omarzai being benched for Shinwari.
Sep 03, 2022 19:10 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:

This decision from Shanaka can be dicey! Since this is a slow pitch and it will only get slower with the passage of time, chasing on this wicket is not going to be easy. As Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports: "If Afghanistan can post 150, they will be very very happy."
Sep 03, 2022 19:06 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:


Mohammad Nabi:
We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change - Samiullah Shinwari comes in, Azmatullah is out as he is sick.


Dasun Shanaka:
We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.

Sep 03, 2022 19:04 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Here are the Playing Eleven.


Afghanistan
(Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi


Sri Lanka
(Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sep 03, 2022 19:01 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Toss Update

Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sri Lanka are unchanged.
Sep 03, 2022 18:53 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates

The match is being played in Sharjah which is very unlike Dubai. The pitch here will slow down, offer turn and will grip for sure. Advantage Afghanistan. Meanwhile Sri Lanka also has some effective spinners in Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Sep 03, 2022 18:44 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates

All eyes will again be on the Afghanistan spin troika: Rashid, Mujeeb and Mohammad Nabi. The three are known to forge their web across opposition batters. Sri Lanka will be wary of the troika!
Sep 03, 2022 18:41 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates

Are you guys all set for the Super Fours? Yes we are already into the business end of this continental tournament with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. Let's not forget how Afghanistan decimated Sri Lanka in the opening game of Asia Cup 2022. Are we heading for a repeat? Nonetheless, Afghanistan are favourites.
Sep 03, 2022 18:12 IST

Asia Cup 2022: Ex-India Cricketers Pick Possible Winners for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka will be up against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at the Asia Cup 2022. When the last time these two sides met, Afghanistan just decimated Lankan lions with an eight-wicket win. They had won the toss and opted to bowl and thanks to their young pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, they managed to skittle the ‘hosts’ out for a paltry 105. In reply, they were a notch ahead as they chased the total down with ten overs to spare as openers gave them a quick start. (Read Full Story Here)

Sep 03, 2022 17:58 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates

Sep 03, 2022 17:42 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Updates: SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sep 03, 2022 17:26 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates: Recap to SL vs AFG Group Stage

Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday. Afghanistan elected to field and bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105, a total their batsmen overhauled in 10.1 overs in Dubai. Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, put on 83 runs for the opening wicket to build on the dominance started by the bowlers.
Sep 03, 2022 17:14 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Tough Task For Sri Lanka!

Sep 03, 2022 16:58 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s Format, Schedule | EXPLAINED

Sep 03, 2022 16:57 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 latest updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers. Both shared a 32 run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka were left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka did well to restrict Afghanistan, but the damage was already done as they managed to post a stiff total of 175/6 in the 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their top man as he went onto slam 84 runs in just 45 balls. He was ably supported by Ibrahim Zadran who scored 40 crucial runs. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka pulled things back in last five overs as they restricted Afghanistan to 175 when at one stage they looked set for 190 plus. Especially after scoring hundred in 12 overs.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at Sharjah. On a turning track, Shanaka has now opted to take the risk to bat last on this pitch which is surely not going to be easy. As far as team changes were concerned, Sri Lanka remained unchanged, while Afghanistan made just one change to their playing eleven with Omarzai being benched for Shinwari.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan latest updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After a thrilling win over rivals Bangladesh in group stage, Dasun Shanka and Co. have a big task ahead of themselves in the first match of the Super 4 stage against high-flying Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka produced a collective effort against Bangladesh and they have to emulate the same to outclass Mohammad Nabi and other Afghan players who have played dominant cricket in Asia Cup so far.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The Afghan pacers have performed exceedingly well this tournament, they also have quality spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and skipper Nabi himself, who can win the match on their own. Young Najibullah Zadran also played an impactful knock against Bangladesh in group stage where he slammed six sixes.

Afghanistan had started their Asia Cup campaign on a convincing note after defeating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter by eight wickets which will now put added pressure on Shanaka’s team.

What date Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

