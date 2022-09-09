Live Score SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan rested Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan for the clash as Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari got the chance. While Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes to include Pramod Madushan and Dhananjaya de Silva in the XI.

The two finalists of Asia Cup 2022 will clash on Friday, just days before the summit clash. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a chance to check each others’ strengths and weaknesses closely which can help them build their plans for the mega clash on Sunday.

Pakistan have won close matches in the Super 4 stage as they beat Pakistan and Afghanistan in the final-over thrillers. Naseem Shah became the unlikely hero with the bat against Afghanistan with back-to-back sixes.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won their matches quite convincingly. In the absence of Dushmantha Chameera, many were expecting Lanka to not reach the final but they played well to beat India and Afghanistan in Super 4 stage to set up final against Pakistan.

What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 9, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

