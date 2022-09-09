We would have also bowled first. Two changes - Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final.
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Poor shot from Mohammad Rizwan as he tries to slog it over mid-wicket but fails to get any timing on it. It took the edge and goes high in the air as Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took his time and takes an easy catch. Rizwan departs for 14. PAK 28/1 in 3.3 overs
Dilshan Madushanka mixed his length well in the last over and troubled Babar Azam on short balls. The Pakistan captain is feeling some pressure now. A steady start from Pakistan so far but they have to take advantage of the powerplay. PAK 25/0 in 3 overs
Eight runs from Maheesh Theekshana’s over. Babar Azam looks in control so far which is a good sign for Pakistan. He has to play a big knock tonight to get back in rhythm. While Mohammad Rizwan is once again taking his time to get settle in the middle. PAK 19/0 in 2 overs
Decent first over from Dilshan Madushanka as he hit the right line and got the bounce from the surface to ask some tough questions to Pakistan openers. However, Babar Azam with a sublime straight drive finished it off on high for PAK as 11 runs came off it. PAK 11/0 in 1 over
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle to open the innings for Pakistan. Dilshan Madushanka to start the proceedings with new ball.
We’ll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it’s been our charm to bowl first. It’s good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. Two changes - DDS coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and elects to bowl against Pakistan in Dubai.
We are just a few minutes away from the toss!
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 stage from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Live Score SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan rested Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan for the clash as Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari got the chance. While Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes to include Pramod Madushan and Dhananjaya de Silva in the XI.
The two finalists of Asia Cup 2022 will clash on Friday, just days before the summit clash. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a chance to check each others’ strengths and weaknesses closely which can help them build their plans for the mega clash on Sunday.
Pakistan have won close matches in the Super 4 stage as they beat Pakistan and Afghanistan in the final-over thrillers. Naseem Shah became the unlikely hero with the bat against Afghanistan with back-to-back sixes.
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won their matches quite convincingly. In the absence of Dushmantha Chameera, many were expecting Lanka to not reach the final but they played well to beat India and Afghanistan in Super 4 stage to set up final against Pakistan.
What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 9, Friday.
Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?
The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:
Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here