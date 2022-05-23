Live Cricket Score Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Smriti Mandhana and Co Begin Title Defence

Live Cricket Score TRL vs SPN Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenger 2022 match between Trailblazers and Supernovas from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Here you can follow live score and updates of the thrilling opening match of the Women’s T20 Challengers this season.

The tournament is touted as the stepping stone for the Women’s IPL which is expected to start next year as the BCCI is planning to make it happen soon.

Smriti Mandhana, who is the skipper of Trailblazers, said the women’s T20 challenge played a platform for emerging talent such as the likes of Shafali Verma who would go on to play for India.

“The T20 Challenge was always going to be a stepping stone for the Women’s IPL. So definitely, whenever it starts, this (T20 Challenge) is a pretty important tournament in that regard. We get to see the kind of talent women’s cricket has in domestic (cricket) and to come out there on the big stage. So in that regard it’s going to be a good advertisement for the women’s IPL,” Mandhana was quoted as saying.

Trailblazers and Supernovas Possible Starting XI:

Supernovas Predicted Starting Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

