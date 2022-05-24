Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Live Cricket Score, VEL vs SNO: Supernovas Look to Maintain Winning Run Against Velocity

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur was happy with the way her team started the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 by posting a big win against Trailblazers at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday night. After setting a target of 164, Supernovas kept their opponents to 114 for a big 49-run win.

Harmanpreet said whatever they planned, the players were able to execute.

“The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us," Harmanpreet said after the match.