Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: WI vs PAK Live Updates From Seddon Park, Hamilton

WI vs PAK Live Score Women’s ODI World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, ODI World Cup match from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Windies have played quality cricket so far in this tournament with a fearless approach while Pakistan failed to live up to the expectations with their inconsistency. Pakistan are already out of contention to enter the semifinals as they will play for pride against West Indies.

Pakistan have lost their first four matches in the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, their head coach David Hemp they would like to end their campaign by winning their remaining three matches and achieve a respectable position in their group.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are next to negligible following the four defeats, Hemp said West Indies’ narrow victory against Bangladesh which moved them to third position in the table has opened up the group. With West Indies moving up to the third position in the table and England and New Zealand hoping to get into the top four, Pakistan’s matches against all three teams could be very important.

With Pakistan set to take on West Indies on Monday, Hemp said they will try to win all three matches to make an impact in the tournament.

“Well, we obviously can’t qualify. So that’s a challenge for us. But I mean, there’s obviously an interest now that the West Indies winning that tight game again, a couple of days ago, has sort of moved them up to third. I think there are obviously four teams underneath, that are looking at what they do moving forward and obviously there’ll be a bit of interest because we play a couple of those teams obviously England - all three of them -West Indies, England and New Zealand. So there are some really big games coming up in the tournament," Hemp said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh said that the team has proved its critics wrong after winning against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh at the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

The Caribbean side sits at the third spot in the table and can open up a four-point gap over India and England with a victory over Pakistan on Monday (March 21).

Walsh’s side is on the cusp of reaching the last-four stage despite heavy defeats to India and Australia, but Walsh, a veteran of 132 Tests, believes that the West Indies are silencing their pre-tournament critics with wins.

“I’m very pleased. When we left home, a lot of people probably didn’t give us any chance and our last campaign wasn’t as we would have liked it to be. This one started very, very well. So, everybody had high hopes. And then we lost two games which is a disappointment, which you can understand from the fans, as we want to win, and we want to do well," he said.

“We know that there’s a level of concern because we have had three low scores, but I still back the ladies to come out and do well. I am concerned about the low scores that we’ve had. But there’s enough confidence in them to turn that around," the coach added.

