West Indies started the tournament on a dull note with back to back defeats, however, they bounced back with a crucial win over Bangladesh. Sri Lanka on the other side are out of the semifinals race after losing three out of four matches.

The West Indies were also guilty of being sloppy in the field against Bangladesh, missing several run-out opportunities and dropping catches and need to improve on that front. But most importantly, they urgently need to address their batting frailties. The side, known for its flamboyant style of play, has failed miserably with the bat. Had it not been wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire 22 ball 40 they would have lost to Bangladesh as well.

Dasun Shanaka’s Lanka will look to spoil the Windies party in the tournament. Sri Lanka also had to play three qualifying games in the first week of the tournament last month.

“The guys are absolutely shattered. They’ve given their all for this campaign,” said Arthur.

Before arriving for the World Cup, Sri Lanka played the T20 series in West Indies and England and hosted India and South Africa.

“We’ve been on the road for a long time. In the last 11 months we’ve been in bubbles for about 250 days, And these guys are shattered mentally and physically. But they’re up for tomorrow because they want to end on a high,” Arthur added.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

