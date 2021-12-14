Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I: How to Stream PAK vs WI Online And Watch on TV

Pakistan will take on the West Indies in the second of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 14. The match will kick off at National Stadium in Karachi at 06:30 PM IST. The hosts continued their scintillating form in the shortest format of the game, as they won first fixture of the three-match T20I series by 63 runs and lead the T20I series by a 1-0 margin.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Babar Azam was dismissed in the very first over for a golden duck, Fakhar Zaman departed soon after in the fifth. Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali stitched a 105-run partnership, while a quickfire cameo from Mohammad Nawaz powered the home side to 200/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a stiff total, the visitors lost three quick wickets, opener Shia Hope tried to resurrect the innings but he lacked support from the team and his dismissal at 31 led to a collapse. Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith tried to put on a fight but they were eventually knocked over for 137, losing the game by 63 runs.

Advertisement

The Nicholas Pooran-led side need to be at their absolute best in the second game to keep the series alive. On the other hand, Pakistan will be aiming to seal the series in their favour by winning the second contest tonight.

>When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I match start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, December 14.

>Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan.

>What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I match begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I match?

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting Pakistan vs West Indies series in India.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, 2nd T20I match?

All the matches of the Pakistan vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>PAK vs WI Probable XIs

>Pakistan probable playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

>West Indies probable playing XI: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here