Live Cricket Streaming, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: When And Where to Watch IPL 2022 Match Between SRH And LSG on TV And Online

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in IPL 2022 with the contest to be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

With KL Rahul as their captain and wicketkeeper, Lucknow Super Giants will enter the contest having beaten Chennai Super Kings in a high scoring game in which both the teams made above 200.

With 2 points from as many games, LSG would look to climb up the points table and fancy their chances against SRH who are at the bottom of the table after getting thrashed by Rajasthan Royals in their opening encounter.

Having conceded 210 runs to Rajasthan Royals in their last game, Sunrisers would look to get their bowling act together against the Super Giants who have explosive batsmen like KL Rahul Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis. The Lucknow franchise will be further bolstered with the availability of West Indian allrounder Jason Holder who has completed his quarantine and is likely to be included in the playing XI.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

