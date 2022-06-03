LIVE: ENG vs NZ 2022, 1st Test, Day 2-England Take Slender Lead Over Kiwis

ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand Match Latest Updates: England debutant Matthew Potts took four wickets against New Zealand only for the hosts to collapse as well on the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday. The World Test champions were dismissed for 132 before England, in the first of this three-match series, slumped to 116/7 by stumps.

Pre-match, there had been talk of England making a fresh start under new Test captain Ben Stokes and recently-appointed red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

But this was a reminder there are no quick solutions to the fundamental batting weakness that has contributed to England winning just one of their previous 17 matches at this level, a run that has left them bottom of the World Test Championship table.

Potts took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a challenging line and length, with recalled England pace great James Anderson returning figures of four for 66 in 16.

Zak Crawley launched England’s reply with a brisk 43.

But the opener’s exit sparked a slump that saw England lose seven wickets for just 41 runs on a good pitch beneath sunny blue skies — seemingly ideal batting conditions.

Stokes himself was out for just one, with former captain and star batsman Joe Root dismissed for 11.

New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult, who only arrived in England on Monday after playing in the Indian Premier League final, took two for 15 in 10 overs and towering paceman Kyle Jamieson two for 20 in seven.

Crawley had looked in superb touch, with the best of his seven fours a straight drive off Tim Southee. But after he was caught behind off Jamieson, wickets tumbled.

Root struck a trademark forcing shot for a four off all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme only to be caught in the gully playing a similar stroke off the same bowler for 11.

