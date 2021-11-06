Home / News / Cricketnext / England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: England Bowl First at Slow Turner; Semis Spot On Line for South Africa
Live now

England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: England Bowl First at Slow Turner; Semis Spot On Line for South Africa

Eng vs SA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: Check out live cricket stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s England vs South Africa match being played at Sharjah.

News18.com |
Updated: November 06, 2021, 19:19 IST
Advertisement

England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet each other in a high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday. With a net run rate of +3. Read More

Nov 06, 2021 19:19 IST

South Africa Have Task Cut Out

As we know, the South Africans are batting first. Therefore, they will have to win by approximately 60 runs to qualify for the semis. We will know the exact figure after the end of the first innings.

Nov 06, 2021 19:12 IST

England Make One Change

England have removed Tymal Mills from their squad. He was one of the T20 specialists that were available to England—a team which has looked invincible in the tournament. Can England continue to dominate.

Advertisement
Nov 06, 2021 19:10 IST

England make one change; South Africa None.

While South Africa are unchanged; England have brought in Mark Wood. If South Africa win the game by more than 106 runs then they can eliminate England from T20 World Cup. Australia and South Africa will qualify then.

Nov 06, 2021 19:08 IST

Scenario for South Africa

It is a big game for South Africa and they have made zero changes in their squad. Meanwhile England are through to the semi-final. But things look difficult for the Proteas to be very frank.

Nov 06, 2021 19:05 IST

Toss Update

England win toss and opted to bowl first at Sharjah.

Nov 06, 2021 19:03 IST

Qualification Scenario

Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day.

Advertisement
Nov 06, 2021 18:42 IST

England Take On The Proteas

Welcome to our live coverage of England vs South Africa live from Sharjah.

Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

England Make One Change

England have removed Tymal Mills from their squad. He was one of the T20 specialists that were available to England---a team which has looked invincible in the tournament. Can England continue to dominate.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

England make one change; South Africa None.

While South Africa are unchanged; England have brought in Mark Wood. If South Africa win the game by more than 106 runs then they can eliminate England from T20 World Cup. Australia and South Africa will qualify then.
Advertisement
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Scenario for South Africa

It is a big game for South Africa and they have made zero changes in their squad. Meanwhile England are through to the semi-final. But things look difficult for the Proteas to be very frank.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Toss Update

England win toss and opted to bowl first at Sharjah.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Qualification Scenario

Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

England Take On The Proteas

Welcome to our live coverage of England vs South Africa live from Sharjah.

Read more

183, England are more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa are lying in the third spot with six points from four matches.

Qualification Scenario

Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day.

The Proteas can’t afford to slip even a bit and need a resounding win to keep their hopes alive. But with form on their side, an ominous-looking England will definitely start as firm favourites against the Proteas.

South Africa Team News

South Africa’s opened their campaign with a defeat against Australia but then got their campaign back on track with three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, South Africa’s batting wasn’t up to the mark against Australia, whose bowling attack was better than the other three opponents against whom they won.

They wilted under pressure against a quality side like Australia and Temba Bavuma’s team ill-affords to repeat the mistake against England. South Africa’s fate entirely doesn’t lie in their own hands. The Proteas need to win by a big margin against England to go over Australia on NRR or hope West Indies beat Australia by a margin that reduces Australia’s NRR.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here