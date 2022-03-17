LIVE: ICC Women World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs South Africa Latest Scores And Updates From Seddon Park, Hamilton

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score New Zealand vs South Africa: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first in Hamilton. With two wins and as many defeats, the hosts are currently fourth in the standings and should they beat South Africa today, will go third.

On the other hand, South Africa have been unbeaten so far in the tournament having won all their three matches to occupy the second spot.

After winning the toss, Devine said, “There are plenty of runs on this wicket. Every game is important and it is no different here. Our first 30 overs with the ball was excellent in the last game and it just showed the class of the Australians after that."

South Africa captain Sun Luus said, “would have batted first as well, but we now just need to chase it down. We are improving every game. With the bat we are getting 10 runs more in every game and with the ball we have been world class. It is a brand new competition and we are just taking it as a fresh day and a fresh game."

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (captain), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (captin), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

