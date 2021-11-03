India vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates:India managed to remove Afghanistan openers early in a stiff chase. While Hazratulla Zazai was dismissed by Bumrah, Shahzad lost his wicket to Shami. They need 211 runs which looks stiff at the moment. Earlier openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure India are off to a great start after they lost the toss and batted. Read More
Shami has been canned for 21 runs by Afghanisan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 4,1,6,6,4. Afghanistan are in no mood to give it away or play second fiddle to India. If they go down, they want to go down fighting.
The task is cut out for India..they will have to win by 66 runs to have some sort of levarage in their Net Run Rate. India have posted an imposing total of 210. If they can bundle Afghanistan out for around 150-160, we are still in this.
Afghanistan are 16/2(4)….great bowling from India so far. The required run rate has just shot upto 12.25. They need a platform before launching themselves against the likes of Pandya and Shardul.
And now the big man Hazratullah Zazai is dismissed. Jasprit Bumrah gets his man after he was smashed for an imposing maximum. Great comeback from ‘Boom’ but most importantly it was a great catch by Suryakumar Yadav. It hung in the air and he kept his composure to pouch the ball.
WICKET! Shami has Shehzad caught off his final delivery. He departs for a duck! Earlier his fourth ball was hit hard by Zazai who was desperate after playing three dot balls. But great piece of fielding by Jasprit Bumrah made sure he gets just one run.
A couple of dot balls from Shami. Slowed it down to put Zazai in visible discomfort. Next ball moves it away from the left hander. So three dot balls so far and now the fourth ball goes for none. Great over so far.
Hazratulla Zazai smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a six….he doesn’t care! He just plays the ball and not the bowler it seems. What a shot. Stand and deliver. Afghanistan need quick runs and they are doing their best.
Five off Mohammed Shami’s first over; Hardik Pandya is injured and is warming the bench. Ishan Kishan is fielding in his place.
India managed to score 16 runs off the final over which means Afghanistan chase a mammoth total of 211. It will take some chasing. Join us after the break.
Naveen Ul Haq has given close to sixty runs in his four quota of overs. And India have registered the highest score of the tournament which is 193. We still have one over left.
Hardik Pandya is dropped but there are a lot of things happening in the middle. Hardik Pandya just smashed into Mohammad Shehzad and the Baroda all-rounder is on the ground after the impact. We hope both of them are ok.
Hardik Pandya the finisher is back in the groove. He smashes three boundaries off Hasan. Clean hitting and the fielders were just spectators. India must be targeting 200 to put it beyond Afghanistan.
Back-to-back maximums off Rishabh Pant’s bat. 12 runs coming off Naib. What an eventful over this was. First KL Rahul departs and then Pant takes the stage to smash 12 off last two balls.
India lose their second wicket….Gulbadin Naib balls his ‘heavy ball’ and KL Rahul loses his furniture. Afghanistan slowly and steadily pegging India back with wickets. Interestingly, Kohli has sent Hardik Pandya with just 19 balls to go.
India have promoted Rishabh Pant at number three especially with the start they got. India had a hundred plus stand for the first wicket and no surprises Virat held himself and sent Rishabh Pant, a pinch hitter.
No, Rohit Sharma will not get that ton. He hits Karim Janat straight to the fielder. Janat is the same bowler who was hit for consecutive maximums by Pakistan’s Asif Ali.
Usually Rohit Sharma scores big whenever he gets his eye in. It is looking like one of those days. Rohit has his eye in and it seems his best is yet to some and as we speak…Rohit the Hitman steps down the line and launches Rashid Khan for a maximum. That’s out of the park.
12 runs off Gulbadin Naib! He came back really well after giving away four runs. but then bowls an erratic ball which was helped on its way by KL Rahul. Runs are coming thick and fast.
Now, KL Rahul hits fifty with a superb cover drive and India gets to a hundred run stand. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and cheering from the dugout. This is KL’s first T20I fifty. This is the fourth hundred run partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in T20I - one of the best ever.
There are ten per cent chances of precipitation on Wednesday during India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match. The temperature will hover around 26 to 32 degrees on Wednesday and as the match between IND and AFG is an evening affair, one could expect pleasant weather. Humidity will be around 63 degrees while the wind speed will be around 14 km/h.
For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin's calibre. It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June. Ashwin's entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper's approval.
India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq
India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR
Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan
Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points
The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.
Chakrawarthy is out.India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.
Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.
For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre.
It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June.
Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.
