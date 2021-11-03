Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan Lose Openers Early
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan Lose Openers Early

IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Check out live cricket Stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s India vs Afghanistan match being played at Abu Dhabi.

Updated: November 03, 2021, 22:04 IST
India vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates:India managed to remove Afghanistan openers early in a stiff chase. While Hazratulla Zazai was dismissed by Bumrah, Shahzad lost his wicket to Shami. They need 211 runs which looks stiff at the moment. Earlier openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure India are off to a great start after they lost the toss and batted. Read More

Nov 03, 2021 22:00 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Shami Gives Away 21 Runs.

Shami has been canned for 21 runs by Afghanisan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 4,1,6,6,4. Afghanistan are in no mood to give it away or play second fiddle to India. If they go down, they want to go down fighting.

Nov 03, 2021 21:58 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: India will Have to Win By 66 Runs.

The task is cut out for India..they will have to win by 66 runs to have some sort of levarage in their Net Run Rate. India have posted an imposing total of 210. If they can bundle Afghanistan out for around 150-160, we are still in this.

Nov 03, 2021 21:55 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Afghanistan are 16/2(4)….great bowling from India so far. The required run rate has just shot upto 12.25. They need a platform before launching themselves against the likes of Pandya and Shardul.

Nov 03, 2021 21:51 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Afghanistan Two Down

And now the big man Hazratullah Zazai is dismissed. Jasprit Bumrah gets his man after he was smashed for an imposing maximum. Great comeback from ‘Boom’ but most importantly it was a great catch by Suryakumar Yadav. It hung in the air and he kept his composure to pouch the ball.

Nov 03, 2021 21:47 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: India Draw First Blood

WICKET! Shami has Shehzad caught off his final delivery. He departs for a duck! Earlier his fourth ball was hit hard by Zazai who was desperate after playing three dot balls. But great piece of fielding by Jasprit Bumrah made sure he gets just one run.

Nov 03, 2021 21:43 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

A couple of dot balls from Shami. Slowed it down to put Zazai in visible discomfort. Next ball moves it away from the left hander. So three dot balls so far and now the fourth ball goes for none. Great over so far.

Nov 03, 2021 21:40 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Hazratulla Zazai smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a six….he doesn’t care! He just plays the ball and not the bowler it seems. What a shot. Stand and deliver. Afghanistan need quick runs and they are doing their best.

Nov 03, 2021 21:36 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Five off Mohammed Shami’s first over; Hardik Pandya is injured and is warming the bench. Ishan Kishan is fielding in his place.

Nov 03, 2021 21:20 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: India Post 210.

India managed to score 16 runs off the final over which means Afghanistan chase a mammoth total of 211. It will take some chasing. Join us after the break.

Nov 03, 2021 21:16 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: This is the Highest Total in the Tournament

Naveen Ul Haq has given close to sixty runs in his four quota of overs. And India have registered the highest score of the tournament which is 193. We still have one over left.

Nov 03, 2021 21:11 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya is dropped but there are a lot of things happening in the middle. Hardik Pandya just smashed into Mohammad Shehzad and the Baroda all-rounder is on the ground after the impact. We hope both of them are ok.

Nov 03, 2021 21:07 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya the finisher is back in the groove. He smashes three boundaries off Hasan. Clean hitting and the fielders were just spectators. India must be targeting 200 to put it beyond Afghanistan.

Nov 03, 2021 21:03 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Back-to-back maximums off Rishabh Pant’s bat. 12 runs coming off Naib. What an eventful over this was. First KL Rahul departs and then Pant takes the stage to smash 12 off last two balls.

Nov 03, 2021 21:01 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Gulbadin Naib Gets KL Rahul.

India lose their second wicket….Gulbadin Naib balls his ‘heavy ball’ and KL Rahul loses his furniture. Afghanistan slowly and steadily pegging India back with wickets. Interestingly, Kohli has sent Hardik Pandya with just 19 balls to go.

Nov 03, 2021 20:54 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Rishabh Pant, not Virat Kohli, comes in to bat

India have promoted Rishabh Pant at number three especially with the start they got. India had a hundred plus stand for the first wicket and no surprises Virat held himself and sent Rishabh Pant, a pinch hitter.

Nov 03, 2021 20:49 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Rohit Gone.

No, Rohit Sharma will not get that ton. He hits Karim Janat straight to the fielder. Janat is the same bowler who was hit for consecutive maximums by Pakistan’s Asif Ali.

Nov 03, 2021 20:44 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Will Rohit Slam Century?

Usually Rohit Sharma scores big whenever he gets his eye in. It is looking like one of those days. Rohit has his eye in and it seems his best is yet to some and as we speak…Rohit the Hitman steps down the line and launches Rashid Khan for a maximum. That’s out of the park.

Nov 03, 2021 20:41 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

12 runs off Gulbadin Naib! He came back really well after giving away four runs. but then bowls an erratic ball which was helped on its way by KL Rahul. Runs are coming thick and fast.

Nov 03, 2021 20:38 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Indian Openers Turning the Heat On.

Now, KL Rahul hits fifty with a superb cover drive and India gets to a hundred run stand. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and cheering from the dugout. This is KL’s first T20I fifty. This is the fourth hundred run partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in T20I - one of the best ever.

Nov 03, 2021 00:50 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Fifty for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has slammed a superb fifty in Abu Dhabi. He has used the pace that was on offer to his advantage. He has targeted the likes of Naveen ul Haq and changed the complexion of the game. On the other hand, KL Rahul is also approaching a fifty.
Nov 03, 2021 00:50 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

After ten overs, India have raced to 85/0. Surely, Afghanistan will be thinking about some quick wickets to peg back India. Both the openers are well set and they are now looking to step up the gas.
Nov 03, 2021 00:50 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Rohit is playing the anchor and KL being the second fiddle. While KL is 21 off 16, Rohit has raced to 35 runs off 26 balls. He looks in solid touch. IND 59/0(7)
Nov 03, 2021 00:50 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

That's a great comeback from Hamid Hasan. The earlier over, Rohit just murdered Naveen ul Haq, but he has bowled brilliantly to give away just one run in the sixth over. End of powerplay!
Nov 03, 2021 00:50 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Rohit Sharma is phenomenal against pace bowling and that's what is transpiring right now. The openers have shown intent and they have used their feet as well, especially Rohit. Fearless batting and not many can believe this is the same side that played against New Zealand.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: India Race to 50/0 in No Time.

Superb striking from Rohit Sharma. He is targetting Naveen ul Haq. Thirteen runs have come off it. There was a no ball and Rohit has never looked back ever since. 1,1,6,6,4
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have raced to 17 and 15 off 10 balls respectively. And fans must be very happy with the way Indian openers have batted so far. They have showed intent and haven't looked back since ball one.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

A six and a four off KL Rahul's bat and India have raced to 23/0 in first two overs. Rohit Sharma had also hit a boundary earlier.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Live Score India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates

Rohit Sharma dispatched Nabi for a boundary off the final ball; India 7/0 (1). A solid start can do wonders here for India. Anything above 160, can be a daunting total on this wicket which is going to slow down.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Nabi Stars off Proceedings

Mohammed Nabi, the skipper, takes the new ball and KL Rahul is the man on strike. Rohit Sharma at the other end.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Weather report

There are ten per cent chances of precipitation on Wednesday during India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match. The temperature will hover around 26 to 32 degrees on Wednesday and as the match between IND and AFG is an evening affair, one could expect pleasant weather. Humidity will be around 63 degrees while the wind speed will be around 14 km/h.

Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Toss Update

Afghanistan have won the toss and they are bowling.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

The Ashwin Factor

For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre. It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June. Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.

Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Meanwhile in Dubai...Scotland are Pushing The Kiwis

Chasing 173, Scotland need 68 off 28 with five wickets in hand.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

The King Has Arrived.

Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Four Key Battles That Will Decide the Fate of India vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan Rohit Sharma vs Naveen-ul Haq Mohammad Shahzad vs Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Nabi vs Ravindra Jadeja    
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Can't Blame IPL For Team India's Underwhelming Show in T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

“You can’t blame the IPL. If anything goes wrong with Indian cricket, everyone starts pointing fingers towards the IPL. This is wrong. Sometimes, you have to expect that 2-3 teams are playing better cricket than you. The earlier you accept that, the better it will be for you," Gambhir told Star Sports.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Coach, Captain Should Have Faced The Media, Not Jasprit Bumrah: Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes that after India were thrashed by New Zealand in their last game, either Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli should have faced the media in the post-match press conference. According to Azhar, sending Jasprit Bumrah to take all the questions in the press conference was unacceptable.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

India vs Afghanistan probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Head to Head.

India and Afghanistan have played just two T20I matches against each other and both during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the first, the two teams met was in the 2010 T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. India won the said match by seven wickets. India and Afghanistan also met during the 2012 T20 World Cup, with Men In Blue hammering their neighbours by 23 runs in Colombo.
Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

What are the Scenarios?

India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR

Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan

Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points

The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.

Nov 03, 2021 00:49 IST

Game On In Abu Dhabi.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan...This one is a do or die for India. If they lose tonight, all those scenarios will count for nothing.

While Rohit almost looked set for a century, KL Rahul too made amends. But unfortunately, both of them were out. However, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya cameos made sure India reach a great score of 211. This was also the highest total in the tournament. India were 91/0 after the ten over mark with Rohit slamming his fifty. India will look to give their everything when they take on Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Group b encounter in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli lost another toss which meant Afghanistan will bowl. India have finally played Ravi Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav comes back in too.

Chakrawarthy is out.India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.

For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre.

It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June.

Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here