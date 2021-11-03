India vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates:India will look to give their everything when they take on Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Group b encounter in Abu Dhabi. Read More
Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan
Rohit Sharma vs Naveen-ul Haq
Mohammad Shahzad vs Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Nabi vs Ravindra Jadeja
“You can’t blame the IPL. If anything goes wrong with Indian cricket, everyone starts pointing fingers towards the IPL. This is wrong. Sometimes, you have to expect that 2-3 teams are playing better cricket than you. The earlier you accept that, the better it will be for you," Gambhir told Star Sports.
Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes that after India were thrashed by New Zealand in their last game, either Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli should have faced the media in the post-match press conference. According to Azhar, sending Jasprit Bumrah to take all the questions in the press conference was unacceptable.
India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq
India and Afghanistan have played just two T20I matches against each other and both during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the first, the two teams met was in the 2010 T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. India won the said match by seven wickets. India and Afghanistan also met during the 2012 T20 World Cup, with Men In Blue hammering their neighbours by 23 runs in Colombo.
India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR
Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan
Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points
The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan…This one is a do or die for India. If they lose tonight, all those scenarios will count for nothing.
India’s run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.
Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.
For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections and it starts with the question of repeatedly ignoring a player of Ashwin’s calibre.
It is unheard of in world cricket that one of the most decorated players among the current generation has been transformed into a glorified traveller since he last wore the national shirt in June.
Ashwin’s entry into the white-ball team after four years was indeed left-field selection and if sources are to be believed, it never had the Indian skipper’s approval.
