India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Cricket Score Live Updates And Highlights: IND Set NZ 540 to Win

india vs new zealand 2021 live score and updates 2nd Test

Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3, (IND vs NZ)

News18.com
Updated: December 05, 2021, 14:11 IST
Dec 05, 2021 14:11 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

A positive start from the two New Zealand openers. Mohammed Siraj drifted onto the leg-stump and Will Young guided it to fine leg boundary. Seven runs came in the first over. Ravichandran Ashwin joined Siraj from the other end and Tom Latham swept his third delivery through backward square leg region for a four. Score 11/0, chasing 540.

Dec 05, 2021 14:02 IST

Back For The New Zealand Chase

Mohammed Siraj has the new ball. Tom Latham and Will Young are the two New Zealand openers as they start the chase of 540.

Dec 05, 2021 13:58 IST

New Zealand Chasing 540 to Win in Mumbai

Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 41 off 26 with three fours and four sixes as India finally declared their innings with nearly half-an-hour before the second session was to end. Several of India batters got the start but just Mayank Agarwal scored a fifty - 62. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill fell short of their half-centuries by three runs each. Virat Kohli also got the start but dragged one back to be bowled on 36. Axar walked in ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and began smashing New Zealand bowlers before the declaration was made. Ajaz finished with four wickets to add to his 10 wickets in the first innings and his overall tally of 14/225 is the best ever by any bowler against India in a Test match.

Dec 05, 2021 13:53 IST

India Declare at 276/7, Lead by 539 Runs

With the dismissal of Jayant Yadav (6), India have declared their innings on 276/7 in 70 overs. They have a massive lead of 539 runs. New Zealand have little over seven sessions remaining in this Test to chase it down now. Ajaz Patel finishes with 4/106 in second innings.

Dec 05, 2021 13:40 IST

Declaration Imminent?

Axar Patel has put his foot on the gas pedal. Right after the departure of Wriddhiman Saha, he belts two sixes and a four off Rachin Ravindra to take India’s total past the 250-run mark. The lead is now 517 runs. Axar batting on 25 off 19.

Dec 05, 2021 13:33 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score

Axar Patel takes on Ajaz Patel. Charges down the track to collect a couple and then does the same later in the oer and gets the desired result - a six over long-on. With that, India’s lead touches 500-run mark.

Dec 05, 2021 13:30 IST

Mumbai Test Live Updates

Axar Patel has walked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. India may be are targeting some quick runs now. Wriddhiman Saha gets his second boundary, employing a slog-sweep off Rachin Ravindra. India 230/5 in 65 overs, lead by 493 runs now.

Dec 05, 2021 13:20 IST

Rachin Ravindra Removes Virat Kohli

OUT! A big wicket for New Zealand. Virat Kohli has a smile on his face - surprised by what has happened. This one was short and wide from Rachin Ravindra and Kohli should have put this away for some runs but instead ends up getting an edge onto the stumps to be bowled on 36. India have lost half their side for 217 now.

Dec 05, 2021 13:18 IST

Ajaz Records Best Figures by a Visiting Spinner

With his 13th wicket of the Test, Ajaz Patel has now surpassed the record for the best bowling figures by a visiting spinner in India. He has now 13 wickets and counting - one more than the previous record-holder Steve O’Keefe (12/70) of Australia

Dec 05, 2021 13:15 IST

Iyer Stumped on 14

OUT1 Ajaz Patel strikes in his first over of second session and it’s the big wicket of Shreyas Iyer who just belted back-to-back sixes off Will Somerville. This one went to the third umpire who had a thorough look at the replay with all available angles to make sure that no part of Iyer’s boot was behind the popping crease. Iyer scored 14. India 211/4 in 61.2 overs.

Dec 05, 2021 13:07 IST

200 up For India

Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer launches Will Somerville high into the Wankhede stands over deep midwicket region for a six to take India’s total past 200-run mark. And follows that with another six. Iyer has turned on the style.

Dec 05, 2021 13:01 IST

Gill Holes Out on 47

OUT! And that’s the first wicket in Test cricket for Rachin Ravindra and also the first of the match for any New Zealand bowler who is not named Ajaz Patel. Gill would be kicking himself having done really well to reach 47 runs with four fours and a six. He ends up being caught by NZ captain Tom Latham at covers. India lose their third wicket. Score 197/3 in 59.4 overs, lead by 460 runs.

Dec 05, 2021 12:41 IST

IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score

Will Somerville continues to leak runs. Shubman Gill employs the reverse sweep to send one to third man region for a four. In the following over of Rachin Ravindra, India add six more to their total. Gill is now batting on 42 while Kohli has made 25. India 182/2 in 54 overs, lead by 445 runs.

Dec 05, 2021 12:29 IST

50-run Partnership

Now Virat Kohli steps out and flat bats it over long-on for his first six of the innings. That shot also brought up his fifty-run stand with Shubman Gill for the third wicket. India 169/2 in 51 overs, lead by 432 runs on Day 3.

Dec 05, 2021 12:22 IST

150 up For India

Shubman Gill takes the aerial route and launches Will Somerville high into the Mumbai sky for a six and takes the score past 150-run mark. Eight runs from that over take India to 155/2 in 49 overs. Gill moves to 25 off 40.

Dec 05, 2021 12:19 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score

New Zealand start with spin from both the ends. Will Somerville joined by Rachin Ravindra. Two runs from the over of Somerville but Ravindra has caused some trouble for Virat Kohli inducing an edge which fell wide of the slip fielder. Four runs from the over. India 147/2 in 48 overs, lead by 410 runs.

Dec 05, 2021 12:11 IST

Mumbai Test Live!

Back for the second session. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli set to resume India innings after the lunch break. So when will India declare? 450? 500? 550? Or Even more? They are currently 142/2 with eight wickets remaining and eight sessions remaining in the contest. It took them less than 29 overs to bundle New Zealand out yesterday.

Dec 05, 2021 11:35 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Lunch.

That will be lunch with India’s score reading 142/2. India’s lead is beyond 400 and it needs to be see when they declare. Meanwhile, it was India’s session where they actually pushed the Kiwis onto the back-foot. And now they are forced to resort to bowling short which choked India’s run flow.

Dec 05, 2021 11:25 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score

IND 139/2: Earlier Ajaz Patel became the third cricketer to register a ten for in an innings. His final scalp was Mohammed Siraj who he had him caught to end the Indian innings for 325 during the second Test in Mumbai. Patel, who was born in the same city, came back at this very venue to achieve the biggest feat of his life. It’s like his life came to a full circle.

IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3:  India declared their second innings on 276/7 during the second session of the third day’s play in Mumbai. The hosts have thus set New Zealand a massive 540 runs to win the second Test. For India Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 62 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill struck 47 each. Ajaz Patel was again the pick of NZ bowlers with figures of 4/106.

You can follow IND vs NZ 2nd Test Score live on News18 through the day

But it was not before Agarwal and Pujara hit a flurry of boundaries in the morning session to put the pressure back on the bowlers. Pujara, in fact, made a statement as he twice stepped out to identical flighted deliveries and whipped them through mid-wicket. This was the delivery that got him yorked in the first innings but he looked very comfortable in the second. Agarwal was also in fine nick as he completed his second fifty plus score of the match with an effortless six over extra cover off Patel and then hit another boundary through the same area. For a bowler, who already has 12 wickets in the match, Patel would feel that it’s a trifle insulting that Agarwal hit him for a total of five sixes and even a defensive batter like Pujara lofted him for a maximum.

Agarwal was looking good for his second hundred of the game but in his bid to hit another six off Patel he could not reach to the pitch of the delivery and Will Young comfortably took the catch at long-off.

For Pujara this was the best chance to get a fifty and increase his confidence before the tour of South Africa. He survived a strong DRS appeal but then one delivery that was pitched slightly fuller and turned, got his outside edge in slip fielder Ross Taylor’s safe hands.

