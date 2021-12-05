India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Cricket Score Live Updates And Highlights: IND Set NZ 540 to Win

IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India declared their second innings on 276/7 during the second session of the third day’s play in Mumbai. The hosts have thus set New Zealand a massive 540 runs to win the second Test. For India Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 62 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill struck 47 each. Ajaz Patel was again the pick of NZ bowlers with figures of 4/106.

You can follow IND vs NZ 2nd Test Score live on News18 through the day by keeping tab on our India vs New Zealand Day 3 live blog, IND vs NZ scorecard and IND vs NZ Live Ball by Ball Commentary.

But it was not before Agarwal and Pujara hit a flurry of boundaries in the morning session to put the pressure back on the bowlers. Pujara, in fact, made a statement as he twice stepped out to identical flighted deliveries and whipped them through mid-wicket. This was the delivery that got him yorked in the first innings but he looked very comfortable in the second. Agarwal was also in fine nick as he completed his second fifty plus score of the match with an effortless six over extra cover off Patel and then hit another boundary through the same area. For a bowler, who already has 12 wickets in the match, Patel would feel that it’s a trifle insulting that Agarwal hit him for a total of five sixes and even a defensive batter like Pujara lofted him for a maximum.

Agarwal was looking good for his second hundred of the game but in his bid to hit another six off Patel he could not reach to the pitch of the delivery and Will Young comfortably took the catch at long-off.

For Pujara this was the best chance to get a fifty and increase his confidence before the tour of South Africa. He survived a strong DRS appeal but then one delivery that was pitched slightly fuller and turned, got his outside edge in slip fielder Ross Taylor’s safe hands.

