Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.
A tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy as only two runs came from it but India need something more here. The dot balls are not going to put much pressure here as NZ batters have a target on the board which is below 120. Kohli has put up the aggressive field here as he knows saving runs will not be enough tonight. NZ 30/1 in 5 overs vs IND (110/7)
Jasprit Bumrah draws the first blood here as dangerous Martin Guptill departs for 20. It’s the first wicket for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and India need 9 more tonight to put their campaign back on track. Guptill looked to launch the ball for a maximum but missed the connection there and got caught by Shardul Thakur. NZ 24/1 in 3.4 overs vs IND (110/7)
Twelve runs from the over and New Zealand openers have identified their bowlers to attack. Martin Guptill is a very good player of spin bowling and he took his risks against Varun to hit a couple of boundaries. 12 runs came from the over as India continue to struggle. NZ 18/0 in 3 overs vs IND (110/7)
A very strict and tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah as only one run came off it. New Zealand have an advantage here to avoid taking risks against Bumrah and attack the other bowlers. Bumrah need to get some wickets early otherwise it will be too late for India. NZ 6/0 in 2 overs vs IND (110/7)
A tight first over from Varun Chakravarthy as only five runs came from it. India desperately need wickets to get something out from this match. The target is too low and it is not going to put any kind or required run rate pressure on New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end. NZ 5/0 in 1 over vs IND (110/7)
New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are out in the middle to start the chase. Varun Chakravarthy will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Ravindra Jadeja smashes 11 runs from the over to take India to 110 here which is below par in every sense at this surface. Brilliant performance from New Zealand bowlers as they brought their A-game on the table against a quality batting line-up. Nothing went in India’s favour in this innings and it’s a shambolic batting performance. IND 110/7 in 20 Overs vs NZ
Another wicket for Trent Boult as this time he gets Shardul Thakur as India’s struggle continues. After wasting two balls, Shardul launched the ball straight down the ground but it didn’t had much elevation as Martin Guptill takes another catch. IND 94/7 in 18.4 Overs
Hardik Pandya decides to attack Trent Boult on the very first ball itself and launches it over mid-off where Martin Guptill takes a comfortable catch. Everything has worked for Kane Williamson here. Whatever he has done has provided him results tonight. IND 94/6 in 18.1 overs
Ravindra Jadeja finishes the over on a decent note here as eight runs came from it. Eight is too low for India at the moment as they are still short of 100 and 130 looks very difficult from here. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja need to attack every ball from here. IND 94/6 in 18 overs
Hardik Pandya hits the first boundary for India after 5.1 overs. India need more of them now otherwise there will not be much left for the bowlers to defend. Eight runs came from the Trent Boult’s over. IND 86/5 in 17 overs
Nothing has gone in India’s favour tonight as they failed to hit a single boundary since the 7th over. The pitch doesn’t look that bad to bat it’s just poor shot selections and excessive dot balls which have hurt India in this match. IND 78/5 in 15 overs
BOWLED! Adam Milne gets the first wicket of the night and India continue to crumble in this innings. Rishabh Pant tried to play it on mid-wicket but missed any connection with the ball as Milne hit the timber. New Zealand are once again turning out to be a nightmare for the Indian team in ICC events. IND 70/5 in 14.3 overs
Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant try to break the shackles in the over but failed. Things are looking difficult for India as they need to start the counter-attack from here to score something near 130-140. Ish Sodhi still have one over left in his spell and the duo might play that safely. IND 67/4 in 14 overs
Tim Southee bowled another fine over here as Team India is not learning from his mistakes to avoid the dot balls. The current rate is below 5 at the moment and India need to put the foot on the accelerator as they don’t have many options left now. IND 62/4 in 13 overs
A wicketless but effective spell from Mitchell Santner as he put pressure on the Indian batters with his tight line and length. He gave just 15 runs from his quota of four overs. The two explosive batters are in the middle for India but the situation is not right for them to play their offensive game. IND 58/4 in 12 overs
MASSIVE BLOW! The dot ball pressure once again forced another Indian batter to play a risky shot and this time it was Virat Kohli. Sodhi gets another big fish as Kohli tried to play it over the long-on but misses the best of connection and Trent Boult takes a comfortable catch near the boundary line. India are in deep trouble now. IND 48/4 in 10.1 overs
Another underwhelming over for India as only five runs came from it. Kane Williamson is using his bowlers quite well and Indian batters are even struggling to rotate the strike on every ball. IND 48/3 in 10 overs
Excellent over from Adam Milne as only two runs came from it and the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli and he needs to break the shackles. One of Kohli or Pant need to play the aggressor here otherwise it will be too late for India which happened in their last match against Pakistan. IND 43/3 in 9 overs
However, Team India need to forget the ghosts of the past and need to win the do-or-die clash against New Zealand who have turned out to be a roadblock for them in the ICC tournaments in the past few events. India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and they need to break the jinx on Sunday.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes that having a good grip on the ball and accuracy will be the key in combating dew if New Zealand are asked to bowl second in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India in Dubai on Sunday.
Sunday’s match will take place in Dubai, a venue where chasing teams have won all five matches with dew coming into second innings as an uncontrollable element, barring South Africa’s win over West Indies, coming in a day match.
“I suppose it’s a hard one to understand how much dew is going to come in. But from the one game we’ve experienced so far, there hasn’t been too much of it, the overheat conditions. It cooled down a lot nicely. So you’ve just got to, I suppose, take your time and make sure you’ve got a good grip on the ball and just be as accurate as you can,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at a change in the playing XI for the mega clash.
“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said in a pre-match press conference.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
