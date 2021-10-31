Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Match India vs New Zealand Updates: Bumrah Removes Guptill in 111 Chase
Live now

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Match India vs New Zealand Updates: Bumrah Removes Guptill in 111 Chase

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming T20 World Cup, Get the Highlights of Today's match between IND vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand 2021.

Advertisement

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.  New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Read More

Oct 31, 2021 21:41 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

A tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy as only two runs came from it but India need something more here. The dot balls are not going to put much pressure here as NZ batters have a target on the board which is below 120. Kohli has put up the aggressive field here as he knows saving runs will not be enough tonight. NZ 30/1 in 5 overs vs IND (110/7)

Oct 31, 2021 21:35 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: BOOM-BOOM STRIKES!

Jasprit Bumrah draws the first blood here as dangerous Martin Guptill departs for 20. It’s the first wicket for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and India need 9 more tonight to put their campaign back on track. Guptill looked to launch the ball for a maximum but missed the connection there and got caught by Shardul Thakur. NZ 24/1 in 3.4 overs vs IND (110/7)

Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 21:31 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: No Mystery From Varun Chakaravarthy

Twelve runs from the over and New Zealand openers have identified their bowlers to attack. Martin Guptill is a very good player of spin bowling and he took his risks against Varun to hit a couple of boundaries. 12 runs came from the over as India continue to struggle. NZ 18/0 in 3 overs vs IND (110/7)

Oct 31, 2021 21:28 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Boom-Boom into the Attack!

A very strict and tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah as only one run came off it. New Zealand have an advantage here to avoid taking risks against Bumrah and attack the other bowlers. Bumrah need to get some wickets early otherwise it will be too late for India. NZ 6/0 in 2 overs vs IND (110/7)

Oct 31, 2021 21:24 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

A tight first over from Varun Chakravarthy as only five runs came from it. India desperately need wickets to get something out from this match. The target is too low and it is not going to put any kind or required run rate pressure on New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end. NZ 5/0 in 1 over vs IND (110/7)

Oct 31, 2021 21:18 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: NZ Start Chase

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are out in the middle to start the chase. Varun Chakravarthy will start the proceedings with the new ball.

Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 21:10 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: IND 110/7 in 20 Overs vs NZ

Ravindra Jadeja smashes 11 runs from the over to take India to 110 here which is below par in every sense at this surface. Brilliant performance from New Zealand bowlers as they brought their A-game on the table against a quality batting line-up. Nothing went in India’s favour in this innings and it’s a shambolic batting performance. IND 110/7 in 20 Overs vs NZ

Oct 31, 2021 21:03 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: BOULT GETS LORD!

Another wicket for Trent Boult as this time he gets Shardul Thakur as India’s struggle continues. After wasting two balls, Shardul launched the ball straight down the ground but it didn’t had much elevation as Martin Guptill takes another catch. IND 94/7 in 18.4 Overs

Oct 31, 2021 21:01 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Hardik Pandya Falls For 23!

Hardik Pandya decides to attack Trent Boult on the very first ball itself and launches it over mid-off where Martin Guptill takes a comfortable catch. Everything has worked for Kane Williamson here. Whatever he has done has provided him results tonight. IND 94/6 in 18.1 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:59 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Eight Runs From the Over

Ravindra Jadeja finishes the over on a decent note here as eight runs came from it. Eight is too low for India at the moment as they are still short of 100 and 130 looks very difficult from here. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja need to attack every ball from here. IND 94/6 in 18 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:56 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya hits the first boundary for India after 5.1 overs. India need more of them now otherwise there will not be much left for the bowlers to defend. Eight runs came from the Trent Boult’s over. IND 86/5 in 17 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Kiwis in Total Control as IND 78/5 in 16 Overs

Nothing has gone in India’s favour tonight as they failed to hit a single boundary since the 7th over. The pitch doesn’t look that bad to bat it’s just poor shot selections and excessive dot balls which have hurt India in this match. IND 78/5 in 15 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:42 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: RISHABH PANT FALLS as INDIA HALF DOWN

BOWLED! Adam Milne gets the first wicket of the night and India continue to crumble in this innings. Rishabh Pant tried to play it on mid-wicket but missed any connection with the ball as Milne hit the timber. New Zealand are once again turning out to be a nightmare for the Indian team in ICC events. IND 70/5 in 14.3 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:38 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant try to break the shackles in the over but failed. Things are looking difficult for India as they need to start the counter-attack from here to score something near 130-140. Ish Sodhi still have one over left in his spell and the duo might play that safely. IND 67/4 in 14 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:33 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Tidy Over From Tim Southee!

Tim Southee bowled another fine over here as Team India is not learning from his mistakes to avoid the dot balls. The current rate is below 5 at the moment and India need to put the foot on the accelerator as they don’t have many options left now. IND 62/4 in 13 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:29 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Santner Finishes His Spell!

A wicketless but effective spell from Mitchell Santner as he put pressure on the Indian batters with his tight line and length. He gave just 15 runs from his quota of four overs. The two explosive batters are in the middle for India but the situation is not right for them to play their offensive game. IND 58/4 in 12 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:22 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: MASSIVE BLOW! VIRAT KOHLI DEPARTS ON 9

MASSIVE BLOW! The dot ball pressure once again forced another Indian batter to play a risky shot and this time it was Virat Kohli. Sodhi gets another big fish as Kohli tried to play it over the long-on but misses the best of connection and Trent Boult takes a comfortable catch near the boundary line. India are in deep trouble now. IND 48/4 in 10.1 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:19 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Halfway Down the Road India Are 48/3 in 10 Overs

Another underwhelming over for India as only five runs came from it. Kane Williamson is using his bowlers quite well and Indian batters are even struggling to rotate the strike on every ball. IND 48/3 in 10 overs

Oct 31, 2021 20:17 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Excellent over from Adam Milne as only two runs came from it and the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli and he needs to break the shackles. One of Kohli or Pant need to play the aggressor here otherwise it will be too late for India which happened in their last match against Pakistan. IND 43/3 in 9 overs

Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

A tidy over from Varun Chakravarthy as only two runs came from it but India need something more here. The dot balls are not going to put much pressure here as NZ batters have a target on the board which is below 120. Kohli has put up the aggressive field here as he knows saving runs will not be enough tonight. NZ 30/1 in 5 overs vs IND (110/7)
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: BOOM-BOOM STRIKES!

Jasprit Bumrah draws the first blood here as dangerous Martin Guptill departs for 20. It's the first wicket for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and India need 9 more tonight to put their campaign back on track. Guptill looked to launch the ball for a maximum but missed the connection there and got caught by Shardul Thakur. NZ 24/1 in 3.4 overs vs IND (110/7)
Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: No Mystery From Varun Chakaravarthy

Twelve runs from the over and New Zealand openers have identified their bowlers to attack. Martin Guptill is a very good player of spin bowling and he took his risks against Varun to hit a couple of boundaries. 12 runs came from the over as India continue to struggle. NZ 18/0 in 3 overs vs IND (110/7)
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Boom-Boom into the Attack!

A very strict and tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah as only one run came off it. New Zealand have an advantage here to avoid taking risks against Bumrah and attack the other bowlers. Bumrah need to get some wickets early otherwise it will be too late for India. NZ 6/0 in 2 overs vs IND (110/7)
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

A tight first over from Varun Chakravarthy as only five runs came from it. India desperately need wickets to get something out from this match. The target is too low and it is not going to put any kind or required run rate pressure on New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end. NZ 5/0 in 1 over vs IND (110/7)
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: NZ Start Chase

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are out in the middle to start the chase. Varun Chakravarthy will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: IND 110/7 in 20 Overs vs NZ

Ravindra Jadeja smashes 11 runs from the over to take India to 110 here which is below par in every sense at this surface. Brilliant performance from New Zealand bowlers as they brought their A-game on the table against a quality batting line-up. Nothing went in India's favour in this innings and it's a shambolic batting performance. IND 110/7 in 20 Overs vs NZ
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: BOULT GETS LORD!

Another wicket for Trent Boult as this time he gets Shardul Thakur as India's struggle continues. After wasting two balls, Shardul launched the ball straight down the ground but it didn't had much elevation as Martin Guptill takes another catch. IND 94/7 in 18.4 Overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Hardik Pandya Falls For 23!

Hardik Pandya decides to attack Trent Boult on the very first ball itself and launches it over mid-off where Martin Guptill takes a comfortable catch. Everything has worked for Kane Williamson here. Whatever he has done has provided him results tonight. IND 94/6 in 18.1 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Eight Runs From the Over

Ravindra Jadeja finishes the over on a decent note here as eight runs came from it. Eight is too low for India at the moment as they are still short of 100 and 130 looks very difficult from here. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja need to attack every ball from here. IND 94/6 in 18 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya hits the first boundary for India after 5.1 overs. India need more of them now otherwise there will not be much left for the bowlers to defend. Eight runs came from the Trent Boult's over. IND 86/5 in 17 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Kiwis in Total Control as IND 78/5 in 16 Overs

Nothing has gone in India's favour tonight as they failed to hit a single boundary since the 7th over. The pitch doesn't look that bad to bat it's just poor shot selections and excessive dot balls which have hurt India in this match. IND 78/5 in 15 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: RISHABH PANT FALLS as INDIA HALF DOWN

BOWLED! Adam Milne gets the first wicket of the night and India continue to crumble in this innings. Rishabh Pant tried to play it on mid-wicket but missed any connection with the ball as Milne hit the timber. New Zealand are once again turning out to be a nightmare for the Indian team in ICC events. IND 70/5 in 14.3 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant try to break the shackles in the over but failed. Things are looking difficult for India as they need to start the counter-attack from here to score something near 130-140. Ish Sodhi still have one over left in his spell and the duo might play that safely. IND 67/4 in 14 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Tidy Over From Tim Southee!

Tim Southee bowled another fine over here as Team India is not learning from his mistakes to avoid the dot balls. The current rate is below 5 at the moment and India need to put the foot on the accelerator as they don't have many options left now. IND 62/4 in 13 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Santner Finishes His Spell!

A wicketless but effective spell from Mitchell Santner as he put pressure on the Indian batters with his tight line and length. He gave just 15 runs from his quota of four overs. The two explosive batters are in the middle for India but the situation is not right for them to play their offensive game. IND 58/4 in 12 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: MASSIVE BLOW! VIRAT KOHLI DEPARTS ON 9

MASSIVE BLOW! The dot ball pressure once again forced another Indian batter to play a risky shot and this time it was Virat Kohli. Sodhi gets another big fish as Kohli tried to play it over the long-on but misses the best of connection and Trent Boult takes a comfortable catch near the boundary line. India are in deep trouble now. IND 48/4 in 10.1 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand Updates: Halfway Down the Road India Are 48/3 in 10 Overs

Another underwhelming over for India as only five runs came from it. Kane Williamson is using his bowlers quite well and Indian batters are even struggling to rotate the strike on every ball. IND 48/3 in 10 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Excellent over from Adam Milne as only two runs came from it and the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli and he needs to break the shackles. One of Kohli or Pant need to play the aggressor here otherwise it will be too late for India which happened in their last match against Pakistan. IND 43/3 in 9 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: OUT!

ROHIT SHARMA DEPARTS! The excessive dot balls forced Rohit to play the rash shot which he was nowhere in control to play. Ish Sodhi gets his first wicket of the night as the Indian top-order is back in the hut. The responsibility is once again on Virat Kohli's shoulders to carry this innings forward. IND 40/3 in 7.4 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Another tidy over from Mitchell Santner as only two runs came from it. India are not avoiding the dot balls as it is hurting them big time. Someone needs to put the foot on the accelerator otherwise the pressure is going to pile on them. IND 37/2 in 7 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:50 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: OUT!

MASSIVE BLOW! KL Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket and fails to time the ball well. Daryl Mitchell takes an easy catch. It was the dot ball pressure which forced Rahul to play that shot. India are in some deep trouble now after losing both their openers early. IND 35/2 in 5.5 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Finally a good over for India as 15 runs came from it. Rohit Sharma has started the party here as he smashed Adam Milne for a four and a six to hurt him for dropping his valuable catch. India need to continue this momentum to set the platform for Virat Kohli and other batters to fire later. IND 29/1 in 5 overs 
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

A very tidy over from Mitchell Santner. India are playing too many dot balls here and it is going to hurt them later. Only two runs came from the over. Rohit Sharma is keeping his nerves calm after the drop catch. Only two overs are left in the powerplay overs and India need to get the most out of it. IND 14/1 in 4 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Dropped!

Rohit Sharma gets a life on the very first ball as he hooks it over fine leg where Adam Milne dropped a sitter. A huge relief for Team India, Rohit now needs to get the most out of it. IND 12/1 in 3 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: OUT!

It was bound to happen as the Indian openers played too many dot balls in the first two overs. Ishan Kishan tried to play a big shot and launches the ball of mid-wicket where Daryl Mitchell took a comfortable catch. A poor start for India as the new opening pair failed miserably. IND 11/1 in 2.5 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

KL Rahul breaks the shackles as it was a risky shot there. He didn't time it well enough as the bat rolled a bit in his arms and the ball just fly over Adam Milne's hands. Still a very good over from Tim Southee as only five runs came from it. It was a very slow start for India so far and it might force one of the openers to play a risky shot. IND 6/0 in 2 overs
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Excellent first over from Trent Boult as he put the batters under pressure straightaway with his swing. Only one run came from it. India need to put the foot on the accelerator in the powerplay overs and Ishan Kishan has to take the risk. The skipper has put faith in him by promoting him over Rohit Sharma. IND 1/0 in 1 over
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle to open the innings for India here, Rohit Sharma might bat at no 3. While Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Players of both teams are in the middle for the national anthems of their respective teams.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Virat Kohli at Toss

Team India captain Virat Kohli said that the boys have recovered well in the long break after the Pakistan clash. The skipper admitted that it's a big opportunity for his team to correct the mistakes from the last match. "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Virat Kohli said at the toss.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Kane Williamson at Toss

New Zealand skipper claims that the dew factor was the key reason behind him opting to bowl first. "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep," he said at the toss.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

New Zealand make one change to their playing XI from the last game as Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. While India make two changes in their XI as Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make place for Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Virat Kohli reveals that Suryakumar has a back spasm that ruled him out of the match.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: TOSS!

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss and both captains will want the luck to be on their side during the flip of the coin.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

New Zealand have not lost to India in ICC events since 2003 and India need to break the jinx tonight to put their campaign back on track. The crushing defeats to Pakistan have put both India and New Zealand in a tricky situation where they have to win all of their matches to reach the semifinals.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

It is expected that whoever wins the toss will elect to bowl first looking at the recent results in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have a physiological edge over New Zealand as they beat them 5-0 in the last bilateral series between two teams.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain interruption during the India vs New Zealand match. The weather on Sunday will hover around 25 to 34 degrees. The wind speed in Dubai will be around 19 km per hour and the humidity is expected to be around 51 per cent.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Line-up: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand Probable Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates: Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known as a batting paradise. Unlike many other surfaces in the country, the Dubai pitch supports batters as the match progresses. The toss winning skipper should opt to field at this venue; especially during the evening matches as the dew often comes into play at this time of the year, making it harder for bowlers to maintain their line and length. Pacers would be able to extract some support from the ground in early overs. The spinners could come in handy in the middle overs.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand Updates: Head to Head in T20Is

India and New Zealand have played 16 T20I matches against each other with both of them winning eight of those encounters.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand Updates: Head to Head in T20 World Cup

India and New Zealand have faced each other twice in the past in the ICC T20 World Cup and on both occasions, the Kiwi team has managed to defeat Men in Blue.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

Live India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Read more

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI from the last game as Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert. While India made two changes in their XI as Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made place for Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Virat Kohli reveals that Suryakumar has a back spasm that ruled him out of the match. After losing their opening matches India and New Zealand will clash in a virtual quarterfinal to make their case strong for the semifinal spot. The Men in Blue were completely outclassed by their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match. Apart from skipper Virat Kohli none of the India players stood up to the tough challenge against Pakistan.

However, Team India need to forget the ghosts of the past and need to win the do-or-die clash against New Zealand who have turned out to be a roadblock for them in the ICC tournaments in the past few events. India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and they need to break the jinx on Sunday.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes that having a good grip on the ball and accuracy will be the key in combating dew if New Zealand are asked to bowl second in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Sunday’s match will take place in Dubai, a venue where chasing teams have won all five matches with dew coming into second innings as an uncontrollable element, barring South Africa’s win over West Indies, coming in a day match.

India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ Match Online And on TV

“I suppose it’s a hard one to understand how much dew is going to come in. But from the one game we’ve experienced so far, there hasn’t been too much of it, the overheat conditions. It cooled down a lot nicely. So you’ve just got to, I suppose, take your time and make sure you’ve got a good grip on the ball and just be as accurate as you can,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at a change in the playing XI for the mega clash.

“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said in a pre-match press conference.

See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Live video, Live cricket TV, ICC T20 World Cup Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch ICC T20 World Cup live match, ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match ICC T20 World Cup between India vs New Zealand from the Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai.India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here