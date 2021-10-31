Live Score India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Read More
Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle to open the innings for India here, Rohit Sharma might bat at no 3. While Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Players of both teams are in the middle for the national anthems of their respective teams.
Team India captain Virat Kohli said that the boys have recovered well in the long break after the Pakistan clash. The skipper admitted that it’s a big opportunity for his team to correct the mistakes from the last match.
“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don’t have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It’s another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Virat Kohli said at the toss.
New Zealand skipper claims that the dew factor was the key reason behind him opting to bowl first. “We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep," he said at the toss.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
New Zealand make one change to their playing XI from the last game as Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. While India make two changes in their XI as Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make place for Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Virat Kohli reveals that Suryakumar has a back spasm that ruled him out of the match.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
We are just a few minutes away from the toss and both captains will want the luck to be on their side during the flip of the coin.
New Zealand have not lost to India in ICC events since 2003 and India need to break the jinx tonight to put their campaign back on track. The crushing defeats to Pakistan have put both India and New Zealand in a tricky situation where they have to win all of their matches to reach the semifinals.
It is expected that whoever wins the toss will elect to bowl first looking at the recent results in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have a physiological edge over New Zealand as they beat them 5-0 in the last bilateral series between two teams.
According to the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain interruption during the India vs New Zealand match. The weather on Sunday will hover around 25 to 34 degrees. The wind speed in Dubai will be around 19 km per hour and the humidity is expected to be around 51 per cent.
India Probable Line-up: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand Probable Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known as a batting paradise. Unlike many other surfaces in the country, the Dubai pitch supports batters as the match progresses. The toss winning skipper should opt to field at this venue; especially during the evening matches as the dew often comes into play at this time of the year, making it harder for bowlers to maintain their line and length.
Pacers would be able to extract some support from the ground in early overs. The spinners could come in handy in the middle overs.
India and New Zealand have played 16 T20I matches against each other with both of them winning eight of those encounters.
India and New Zealand have faced each other twice in the past in the ICC T20 World Cup and on both occasions, the Kiwi team has managed to defeat Men in Blue.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
However, Team India need to forget the ghosts of the past and need to win the do-or-die clash against New Zealand who have turned out to be a roadblock for them in the ICC tournaments in the past few events. India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and they need to break the jinx on Sunday.
T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes that having a good grip on the ball and accuracy will be the key in combating dew if New Zealand are asked to bowl second in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India in Dubai on Sunday.
Sunday’s match will take place in Dubai, a venue where chasing teams have won all five matches with dew coming into second innings as an uncontrollable element, barring South Africa’s win over West Indies, coming in a day match.
India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ Match Online And on TV
“I suppose it’s a hard one to understand how much dew is going to come in. But from the one game we’ve experienced so far, there hasn’t been too much of it, the overheat conditions. It cooled down a lot nicely. So you’ve just got to, I suppose, take your time and make sure you’ve got a good grip on the ball and just be as accurate as you can,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at a change in the playing XI for the mega clash.
“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said in a pre-match press conference.
Check India vs New Zealand cricket live score, India vs New Zealand live streaming, IND vs NZ live score today match, IND vs NZ live watch online, India vs New t20 world cup, New Zealand live streaming, India vs New Zealand live score, IND vs NZ live score ball by ball, IND vs NZ 2021, live cricket tv, cricket live streaming, live streaming match, IND vs NZ live streaming, IND vs NZ live stream, IND vs NZ t20 world cup, today match live streaming of T20 World Cup match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs New Zealand Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here