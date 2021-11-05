India vs Scotland, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets as India bundle Scotland out for just 85 runs. Earlier Jadeja dismissed Matthew and Berrington off the same over to reduce Scotland to 29/4. Earlier India gave away 13 runs in the first two overs after Kohli had won the toss and bowled first. Read More
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: KL Rahul smashes a couple of boundaries and India are off to great start. A superb shot over long on and then just helps the next ball towards the leg side boundary….then comes another boundary. All in all, three boundaries off this over.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Four runs from Rohit! He makes room and carves out the bowler through the covers. India need runs and they need it fast.
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score : India need to knock these runs as soon as possible to stand a chance. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle. The quickest India have ever reached 86 runs in a T20I is against Sri Lanka in 2009, scoring 88 runs after just 6.4 overs.
Career best figures for Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Three wickets for 15 runs for both of them—outstanding. Two for ten runs for Jasprit Bumrah. All credit to Ravindra Jadeja who actually triggered the collapse.
Can India chase this down within 7.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was asked in the post match PC what he thinks about the game and he replied that KL and Rohit has to show some fireworks.
Well, that’s it. End of Scotland innings. They are bowled out for just 85 runs..can India chase this down within 12 overs. It will boost their NRR. Coming back to India’s bowling…it was superb. Three fors for Jadeja and Shami. Top effort from Men in Blue tonight.
Back-to-back wickets in no time! After Mohammed Shami clean bowls Callum Macloed. Ishan Kishan run outs Safiyaan Sharif. Shami returns to the scene and bowls Alasdair Evans for a duck. India just one wicket away.
Rishabh Pant misses an easy stumping chance. Had it been taken, Ashwin could have gotten his second wicket. The senior pro gave 29 runs in his four overs, a tad expensive compared to his best competition Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja finished his spell. His figures are outstanding. Four overs, three wickets for fifteen runs. Accounted for Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross and Michael Leask. Two off them came in same over.
After Ravindra Jadeja’s spin, Ashwin is doing some magic with the ball. Now Chris Greaves departs just for one run to his name. That was the carrom ball, but tossed up in the air. He hits it straight to Hardik Pandya who was placed there expertly.
Ravindra Jadeja is all over Scotland middle order, 3 wickets in just 14 balls and Scotland 58 for 5. Michael Leask who was looking to hit Shami out of the park, surrenders to Jadeja’s off spin. Classic Jadeja, straight ball, but just skidded on.
Leask launches Mohammed Shami. That was a classic pull to get the maximum and then came a sweet off drive that went through Shami’s legs. Ten runs! Meanwhile, fifty comes up for Scotland; they are 57/4 after 11.
India have reduced Scotland to 44/4 at halfway mark. Great bowling so far. Apart from Jadeja’s two for, Shami and Bumrah managed to take one wicket apiece. How many will Scotland score with ten overs to go and the cream of the batting back in the hut.
Ashwin just done with his second over, but coming back to Jadeja over: Great bowling, really. Berrington was taking his own time when Jadeja bowled it short and the pitch did the rest. The ball gripped, slowed down and found the stumps. Meanwhile Matthew, who is a decent batter, was taken aback by the shear pace of the ball.
Jaddu gets another one! Scotland now reduced to 29/4. Jadeja first gets rid of Richie Berrington who scored a duck off five balls, and then Jaddu slid one through to trap Matthew right in front.
Scotland lose another wicket. Yes, you guessed it right. It was Sir Ravindra Jadeja who got the breakthrough. Bowled’em. Scot lose second wicket in space of six balls. Is there a collapse in the offing?
Dangerman George Munsey plays it straight to Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami strikes at the right time. Munsey, as said before, looked dangerous. Perhaps he played right into India’s hands by being over aggressive. Had he stayed there and played the initial overs, who knows he could have gotten a good score. Meanwhile they have lost both their openers. India on top.
Nice over from Varun Chakrawarthy, just two runs to end that over. Suffocated the Scot for room which meant no more reverse sweep from Munsey. But he looks determined to take the attack to the opposition as he races to 24 off 17.
Ashwin has been welcomed to the crease with back-to-back boundaries. George Munsey looks determined to spoil India’s party as he pulls out the reverse sweep for the third time during his brief stay at the crease. Two carbon copy shots to end that over.
India and Scotland have only faced each other once in T20I, in a world cup and India won this game quite comfortably. India are the clear favourites going into the match, but such has been their form in the first two games that they cannot take Scotland lightly as the Scots can certainly spring a surprise.
India are pretty much in the contest as they witnessed their run-rate getting improved from -1.609 to + 0.073. They needed to restrict Afghanistan to 147 or win by at least 63 runs, and that’s what they did. Now Kohli’s team will face Scotland on Friday and Namibia on Monday in their next fixtures which they need to win with bigger margins. However, their dependency on New Zealand’s next game against Afghanistan still persists.
Rohit, his opening partner KL Rahul, and the swashbuckling duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, fired against the Afghans and they will fancy their chances of doing an encore on Friday evening.
Anything less than that can be fatal for Kohli and his men whose semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread. Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2.
However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up. Rohit, his opening partner KL Rahul, and the swashbuckling duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, fired against the Afghans and they will fancy their chances of doing an encore on Friday evening.
The last two if they get a chance to bat as the likes of skipper Kohli are slotted above them in the line-up. Back in the team after missing the New Zealand game, Suryakumar Yadav will be there as well to bolster the batting, and so will be all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. If the batting was all about aggression, India’s bowling too delivered against Afghanistan, with seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin signalling his T20I return after a four-year gap with an excellent spell.
Finally, featuring in the playing XI after endless chatter around his absence, Ashwin not only picked up two wickets but was also very economical with the ball, giving away only 14 runs in his full quota of four overs.
Needless to say, skipper Kohli was delighted with Ashwin’s returns and lauded his effort after the game. “The return of Ash was the biggest positive, it was something he has worked really hard for,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation when asked what was biggest takeaway from the massive win. “He (Ashwin) showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket taker and a smart bowler as well.” Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months.
He was named in the playing XI after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy developed a left calf issue. That Chakravarthy is not ready for high pressure international cricket has been exposed and it is unlikely he will feature any further in the tournament. Seamer Mohammed Shami will have his tails up after a three-wicket haul in the last match and so will be Jasprit Bumrah.
