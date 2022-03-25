New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I at McLean Park, Napier, Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I Highlights: Rain forced the abandonment of a one-off Twenty20 cricket match Friday between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Heavy rain before the match at McLean Park made the outfield wet and the bowler’s run-ups slippery.

While the rain abated shortly before the start of play, the umpires decided the playing area was in no condition to allow play to begin. Rain returned later and the match was called off shortly after 8 p.m.

The teams are due to meet in three one-day internationals, beginning on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For the Netherlands, it was a familiar experience. On a recent tour to South Africa all matches were rain-affected. The team then moved to Qatar to play Afghanistan and though there had been no significant rain for two years, the game was washed out.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk) (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad.

The series will stream live & exclusive on Amazon Prime Video beginning 25th March 2022.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here