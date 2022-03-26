Live: New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Latest Updates, Scorecard & Commentary

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Updates and commentary:

New Zealand Women are set to square off against Pakistan Women on Saturday in the 26th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Sophie Devine-led outfit will come into this fixture with the aim to revive their campaign after suffering three back-to-back losses with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of defending champions England. After a hat-trick of losses, the White Ferns are now sitting at the sixth spot on the table with four points in their kitty from six games.

Pakistan Women are not faring any better, having lost five out of their opening six games. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings and are out of contention for the semi-final spot.

In their previous game, they were handed a nine wickets defeat at the hands of the Heather Knight-led England.

New Zealand Women Probable Starting XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

