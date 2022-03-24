LIVE: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore: Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: After Mitchell Starc lightened up the third day of the Lahore Test with his remarkable pace bowling, the Aussies will look to take a huge 2nd-ininngs lead on Thursday when they take field against hosts Pakistan.

Pakistan were bundled out for 268 against the persistent pace of Pat Cummins and Starc, conceding a massive 123-run lead. In a sensational collapse after tea on Day 3, Pakistan lost seven wickets for 41 runs — the last four wickets without adding a run — as Cummins finished with 5-56 and Starc took 4-36.

Australia, which was bowled out for 391 in the first innings, had stretched its lead to 134 runs by reaching 11-0 by stumps with Usman Khawaja not out on 7 and David Warner unbeaten on 4.

Starc, who bowled only two overs with the second new ball, returned in the last session and knocked back the off stumps of Fawad Alam (13) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) with Pakistan batters struggling to cope with the reverse swing.

Pakistan’s long tail didn’t last long with captain Babar Azam making a 67 off 131 balls. The home team had dropped all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to go with an extra fast bowler after drawing the first two test matches.

Earlier, Azhar Ali, playing in his 94th test match but for the first time in his hometown of Lahore, became the fifth Pakistani batter to complete 7,000 test runs when he reached 74 by sweeping hard at Lyon to deep square leg for a single.

Former test captains Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530) are the other Pakistan batters to score more than 7,000 test runs.

But Pakistan folded against Cummins and Starc after tea, losing the last six wickets off 40 balls.

(With AP Inputs)

