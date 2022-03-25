LIVE: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore: Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: We are just three sessions away from getting winner of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia. The decider at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has entered its final day where the hosts need to score 278 runs to win the game and they have all 10 wickets intact. Australia will surely look forward to getting those 10 scalps to script history in Pakistan.

On Thursday, opening batters Imam-ul-Haq, 42 not out, and Abdullah Shafique, 27 not out, survived television referrals against offspinner Nathan Lyon to leave the home team still needing 278 runs in a minimum 90 overs on the last day Friday.

Advertisement

Captain Pat Cummins declared Australias second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, Usman Khawaja having achieved an unbeaten 104, his second successive century to round off a brilliant tour to the country of his birth.

It gave Australia nearly four sessions to have a crack at Pakistan, after missing out in the second test at Karachi where Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs and forced an epic draw.

The worn-out pitch at Lahore encouraged Cummins after Pakistan collapsed to 268 in the first innings against the brutal reverse swing of Cummins and Mitchell Starc to concede a massive 123-runs lead.

Khawaja featured in three half-century stands and raised his hundred at the stroke of tea as Australia blunted the reverse swing of Naseem Shah (1-23) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-45) while scoring freely against spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Khawaja made 97 in the drawn first test at Rawalpindi and followed with 160 and 44 not out at Karachi. Despite being ill on the opening day of this test, Khawaja scored 91 in the first innings. The left-hander has an impressive 496 runs at a series average of 165.33.

Advertisement

Khawaja combined in a 96-run opening stand with David Warner, who was clean bowled on 51 by Afridi in the penultimate over before lunch.

In an eventful morning session, Pakistan missed out on dismisings Warner early; Khawaja escaped on 31 after he was bowled off Naseems no-ball and then umpire Aleem Dar was involved in an animated conversation with Warner likely about how and where the veteran was running on the deteriorating pitch.

Advertisement

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Advertisement

(With AP Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here