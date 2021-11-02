Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Watchful Start by Pakistan vs Namibia

Pakistan vs Namibia in T20Is

Pakistan and Namibia are yet to face each other in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The upcoming Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will be their first-ever T20I game in the showpiece event.

Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan occupy the second spot, while debutants Namibia are placed 13 slots below at 15th in the ICC Men’s T20 rankings.