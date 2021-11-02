Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Watchful Start by Pakistan vs Namibia

Live Pakistan vs Namibia Live cricket score ICC World Cup 2021: Pakistan won the toss opted to bat first vs Namibia. While Pakistan are unchanged, Namibia have made two changes to their team from the previous game. The clear favourites Pakistan will meet the underdog Namibia in match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. Read More
Left-armer JJ Smit into the attack and Babar Azam punishes a short one and takes a boundary. LBW shout against Rizwan. Smit gets it really full and Rizwan missed it with his slog sweep. The umpire decision is out, but PAK review and a marginal call-up. The impact is outside the tramline and Rizwan survives. Clips on towards the square fence for a boundary. 10 runs off the over. PAK 23/0 in 5
David Weise back for his second over and Babar Azam looking to get a move on. Double off the first delivery and then crunches through the offs-side for a boundary. 7 runs off it. PAK 13/0 in 4
Ruben Trumpelmann continues to impress. He is clearly not overawed by the opposition and sticks to his terrific line. Just 2 runs off it. PAK 6/0 in 3
Ruben Trumpelmann continues to impress. He is clearly not overawed by the opposition and sticks to his terrific line. Just 2 runs off it. PAK 6/0 in 3
Time for David Wiese and Pakistan are off the mark with three runs courtesy Babar Azam. A single follows, but largely a tidy over. PAK 4/0 in 2
Ruben Trumpelmann with a fantastic first over. Had Mohammad Rizwan in all kinds of bind. A but of shape in but, spot on with the length. First-time ever Rizwan has played out a maiden in T20Is. Top stuff from the left-armer. PAK 0/0 in 1
Left-armer Ruben Trumpelmann starts the proceedings for Namibia; Mohammad Rizwan to take first strike; Babar Azam at the non-strikers’ end
Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Babar Azam: “We are going to bat first. We want to test our batters. The pitch looks very good. We are going with the same team. It is our first game here and will look to carry the same momentum." Gerhard Erasmus: We would have tried to have a bowl first. High quality side and also the in-form side in the tournament, it is going to be a challenge. We have two changes.
Pakistan vs Namibia in T20Is
Pakistan and Namibia are yet to face each other in the shortest format of the game.
Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
The upcoming Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will be their first-ever T20I game in the showpiece event.
on four occasions in the past T20 World Cups, England have emerged victorious three times.
Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC T20I rankings
Pakistan occupy the second spot, while debutants Namibia are placed 13 slots below at 15th in the ICC Men’s T20 rankings.
Pakistan Possible Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia, who were blown away by Afghanistan on Sunday, will be looking to compete against a top side. The debutants had no answer to Afghanistan bowlers, especially the pacers, on Sunday afternoon. Despite main spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing due to injury, Namibians found the bowling attack too hot to handle. Six Namibian wickets were worryingly taken by the pacers and Pakistan have a much better attack than Afghanistan. They have already won a lot of hearts by making the Super 12s in their maiden appearance but captain Gerhald Erasmus has made it clear that they are looking to create an upset. “We are aware of the challenges. We need to make use of this level. This is a stepping stone for the future," said Erasmus. The performance of leggie Loftie Eaton was a big plus for Namibia from the last game. Lead pacer Ruben Trumpelmann too would be aiming to provide the early breakthroughs which will be a must to put a rampaging side like Pakistan under pressure.
Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. After a chaotic build up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament. Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. If their in-form openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan don’t fire, Pakistan can rely on their middle-order and even if that is not enough, six-hitting machine Asif Ali will win the game for them on his own.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) take place?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played on Tuesday, November 2.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) be played?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) begin?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) match?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) and Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.
Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:
Pakistan Possible Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here