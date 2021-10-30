The arch-rivals clash against each other in a clash to make their cases strong for the semifinals race. Both England and Australia have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far courtesy of their disciplined bowling attack.

England have beaten West Indies and Bangladesh in the tournament, while Australia have emerged victorious over South Africa and Sri Lanka. The two teams are the favourites to seal a place in the semifinals from Group 1 and tonight’s clash will make their case even stronger. Bowling attacks of both teams have performed exceedingly well in the tournament and the return of David Warner’s form is going to give Eoin Morgan and Co some extra stress for the mega clash.

Ahead of the match, Morgan said, “I think it’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games in this group stage. Australia are a very strong side. They’ve gone 2 for 2, very much like us, and they’ve started the tournament well. Coming into the tournament, they probably would be considered joint second-favourites, along with us. They’re a side that we know pretty well. We played against them a lot over two or three years. So, looking forward to a really good game.”

England vs Australia predicted playing XI:

England Possible Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

