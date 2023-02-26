Home / News / Cricketnext / AUS vs SA Final Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa by 19 Runs to Clinch Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Title
AUS vs SA Final Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa by 19 Runs to Clinch Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Title

AUS-W vs SA-W Match Highlights: Here you can follow score and updates of Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 world Cup Final from Cape Town.

Live Score Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup final

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 21:55 IST

Cape Town

AUS-W vs SA-W Updates: Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup final at Newlands, Cape Town. The mighty Australian will look to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet on Sunday as they face South Africa in the summit clash of mega Women’s T20 WC. Read More

Feb 26, 2023 21:38 IST

The Mighty Aussies Did it Again!

Feb 26, 2023 21:35 IST

Australia Win 6th Women's T20 World Cup!

And Australia win their third back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies. A fine over from Ashleigh Gardner to end the World Cup as only 7 runs came off it. It was a thrilling finale where Laura Wolvaardt managed to put Australia under pressure a bit but in the end the might Aussies once again emerged as the champion side. A dominant show from one of the most dominant teams in the history of the game. Australia (156/6) beat South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs

Feb 26, 2023 21:30 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Excellent penultimate over from Meghan Schutt as only eight runs came off it. Huge task for South Africa as they need 27 runs from the final over to lift the trophy. SA 130/6 in 19 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:26 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Anneke Bosch FALLS!

It was a risky double and Ellyse Perry with a sharp throw allowed Alyssa Healy enough time to dislodge the bails. Australia can smell the victory now. SA 122/6 in 18 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:24 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Chloe Tryon FALLS!

OUT! Jess Jonassen hits the timber here as Chloe Tryon departs for 25. She got hit for a six on the same over but pitched it short this time and Tryon failed to pick up the line and length and got castles. South Africa are losing way now in this chase. SA 121/5 in 17.4 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:18 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Laura Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Megan Schutt with a toe-crushing yorker gets Laura Wolvaardt plumb in front of wicket. The South African opener also took the review in the quest to escape the dismissal but the DRS showed no connection with bat there. SA 109/4 in 16.3 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:15 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: 100 up For South Africa!

Excellent over from Ashleigh Gardner as only 6 runs came off it. Gardner didn’t give any room to the South Africa batters to free their arms, she pitched it short and forced the batters to go for pull shots. 100 up for South Africa but a big task ahead. SA 104/3 in 16 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:11 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: FIFTY FOR WOLVAARDT!

Laura Wolvaardt continues the fightback for South Africa as she completes her half-century with a fine cover drive for a four. South Africa are still in the game here but Wolvaardt needs support from the other end too to take this game closer to South Africa’s reach. SA 98/3 in 15 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:07 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Georgia Wareham into the attack as Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tyon managed to get 15 runs off it. The momentum is shifting slowly in Proteas’ favour as Wolvaardt is in no mood to step down from the challenge. SA 88/3 in 14 overs

Feb 26, 2023 21:03 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

A couple of no-balls from Tahlia McGrath and South Africa managed to collect 14 runs off it. Laura Wolvaardt is fighting a lone battle here as she is now in her 40s. The required run rate is still 12. SA 73/3 in 13 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:59 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

4 runs came of Jess Jonassen’s over as South Africa batters continues to struggle. They continue to play the dot balls here and it is making things worse for them. The required run rate is well over 12. SA 59/3 in 12 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:54 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Sune Luus Departs!

RUN OUT! Poor running between the wicket as Sune Luus has to go back in the pavilion. There was not a run there but the required run rate puts the pressure on the two batters and Luus is taking the long walk back towards the pavilion. Australia are in a comfortable position now. SA 54/3 in 10.4 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:48 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: Marizanne Kapp Departs!

OUT! Ashleigh Gardner provides the much-needed breakthrough to Australia as dangerous Marizanne Kapp departs for 11. South Africa need something special now as the required run rate is also over 10 now. SA 46/2 in 9 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:42 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Laura Wolvaardt hits the first six of final for South Africa as she charged down the ground to hit Jess Jonassen for a maximum. 9 runs from the over and South Africa are crawling back into the game now after a miserable powerplay. SA 40/1 in 8 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:38 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Finally a decent over for South Africa as nine runs came off it. Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp both hit boundaries to put Darcie Brown under pressure. South Africa need to continue this momentum. SA 31/1 in 7 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:37 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Marizanne Kapp off the mark with a boundary but Australia hold the momentum at the moment as South Africa scored at below 4 run rate in the powerplay which is almost a crime in T20 cricket. South Africa need big overs to turn the tide here. SA 22/0 in 6 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:31 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Updates: Brits Falls!

OUT! Darcie Brown continued from the other end and she gets the first breakthrough here. It was bound to happen as the pressure was high due to dot balls as Tazmin Brits tried an aerial shot but got caught by McGrath. A good start with ball for Australia. SA 17/1 in 5 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:26 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Ellyse Perry into the attack as Australia have used four different bowlers in the first four overs. Meg Lanning doesn’t want South Africa openers to feel comfortable against one specific bowler here. Meanwhile, a midfield helped Tazmin Brits to get a boundary, five runs came off the over. SA 13/0 in 4 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:23 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Darcie Brown into the attack and only two runs came off it. The pressure is now mounting on South Africa as they are over cautious so far in this chase. The Australian bowlers are hitting the right line and not allowing the openers to free their arms. SA 8/0 in 3 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:18 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

A tidy over from Ashleigh Gardner here as two runs came off it and a good start for Australia and they need to take advantage of the situation by claiming a wicket or two in the powerplay. South Africa openers should avoid dot balls here. SA 6/0 in 2 overs

Feb 26, 2023 20:14 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

A good first over from Megan Schutt as four runs came off it. Australia need early wickets here to put pressure on South Africa as the required run rate is just over 8 and very much manageable. SA 4/0 in 1 over

Feb 26, 2023 20:13 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are in the middle to start the chase for South Africa.

Feb 26, 2023 20:01 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia 156/6 in 20 overs

Beth Mooney connected the first two balls straight down the ground for a six and a four but Shabnim Ismail bounced back well on the last four to restrict Australia under 160. She got two wickets - Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham on back-to-back deliveries. However, Mooney scored unbeaten 74 to take Australia to a fighting total but South Africa will be extremely happy going into the dressing room. Australia 156/6 in 20 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:55 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

10 runs came off the penultimate over bowled by Ayabonga Khaka. Australia have to get the best out from the final over as anywhere below 160 will give South Africa an advantage in this final. AUS 144/4 in 19 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:47 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: Lanning Falls!

OUT! Marizanne Kapp gets another big wicket here as she gets the better of Meg Lanning this time and Australia are very well feeling the pressure now. Lanning demoted herself in the batting order tonight but it didn’t work out well. AUS 122/4 in 17.1 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:45 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

Ayabonga Khaka bowled a brilliant over as only four runs came off it and the pressure is now on Australia here and South Africa have a chance to restrict them to under 160. AUS 122/3 in 17 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:42 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final

Shabnim Ismail returned to the attack as 8 runs came off it. Australia need to post anything over 170 to take a physiological advantage over South Africa. Beth Mooney is marching towards her fifty and she needs to stay till the end. AUS 118/3 in 16 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:35 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Harris Departs!

Nonkululeko Mlaba castles Grace Harris at the right moment to pull South Africa back in the game but they want more wickets here to put Australia under any pressure. Harris departs for just 10 as Meg Lanning is the new batter in. AUS 103/3 in 14.1 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:33 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Another good over for Australia as 13 runs came off it. South Africa need a wicket or two here to put a brake on the scoring rate. This Australian team has a lot of depth in the batting and South Africa can’t relax for even a second. AUS 103/2 in 14 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:29 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Back-to-back boundaries for Beth Mooney. She very well knows when to switch the gears and this is the time as Australia have just lost Ashleigh Gardner. 9 runs came off the over as Australia are looking to post anything over 170. AUS 93/2 in 13 overs

Feb 26, 2023 19:25 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Gardner Falls!

OUT! Chloe Tryon gets the much-needed wicket of Ashleigh Gardner. Skipper Sune Luus kept her nerves and takes and good catch after Gardner went down the ground in search of a six but she fails to get the right connection. A massive wicket for South Africa. AUS 82/2 in 11.5 overs
Feb 26, 2023 19:22 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Marizanne Kapp returned to the attack and she delivered a tidy over there to put a bit of pressure on Aussie batters. 6 runs came off it and thee pressure is mounting on Beth Mooney to play a big shot here as her strike rate is below 100 at the moment. AUS 79/1 in 11 overs
Feb 26, 2023 19:15 IST

AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Halfway Down the Innings

A tidy over from Ayabonga Khaka after a couple of expensive as 7 runs came off it. Australia have managed to recover quickly after Alyssa Healy's dismissal and the credit goes to Ashleigh Gardner for her counter-attacking approach. AUS 73/1 in 10 overs
Feb 26, 2023 19:11 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Back-to-back sixes for Ashleigh Gardner as 13 runs came off it. The current run rate is now over 7 and Australia want to continue this momentum from here.  AUS 66/1 in 9 overs
Feb 26, 2023 19:08 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Ashleigh Gardner Breaks Shackles!

Ashleigh Gardner broke the shackles as she hit a couple of boundaries to finish the over on a high for Australia. The Aussie all-rounder has been promoted up in the batting order tonight and she is proving the decision right. AUS 53/1 in 8 overs
Feb 26, 2023 19:04 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Nadine de Klerk into the attack and Australia failed to break the shackles as 5 runs came off it. The pressure is mounting on Beth Mooney now to free her arms. AUS 41/1 in 7 overs
Feb 26, 2023 18:59 IST

Live Score AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: MAIDEN OVER!

Absolutely brilliant by Shabnim Ismail as she delivered a maiden in the final over of the powerplay. South Africa finished the powerplay on a high as Australia will not be very pleased with the moment. While South Africa captain Sune Luss has used the bowlers well so far. AUS 36/1 in 6 overs
Feb 26, 2023 18:55 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: Healy Departs!

OUT! Marizanne Kapp gets the last laugh here as she got the better of Alyssa Healy. It was turning into an expensive over but Kapp managed to end it on a high. Healy tried to clear the off-side but failed and got caught by De Klerk. AUS 36/1 in 5 overs
Feb 26, 2023 18:53 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Alyssa Healy displayed signs of aggression by hitting Marizanne Kapp for a boundary straight down the ground. Beth Mooney also took advantage of free-hit to slam a boundary to put pressure on South Africa. AUS 35/0 in 4.2 overs 
Feb 26, 2023 18:44 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Beth Mooney also managed to hit her first boundary as she finds the gap at the gully to breach South Africa's fielding plan. Marizanne Kapp was brilliant in her first over as 6 runs came off it. She was a bit emotional during the national anthem but now she has to keep it under control. AUS 18/0 in 3 overs
Feb 26, 2023 18:39 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: South Africa Lose Review!

Alyssa Healy connected another boundary here but Shabnim Ismail bounced back well and troubled her a bit especially on the final ball by hitting the pad. While Sune Luus made a poor decision by opting for DRS on the last ball as it was clearly missing the leg stump. AUS 12/0 in 2 overs
Feb 26, 2023 18:33 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Alyssa Healy opens her and Australia's accounts with a boundary here. A tidy over from Nonkululeko Mlaba to start the proceedings despite getting hit for a boundary on the second ball. Only five runs came off it and the home crowd is backing Proteas Women on every ball. AUS 5/0 in 1 over
Feb 26, 2023 18:31 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are in the middle to open the innings for Australia. Nonkululeko Mlaba will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Feb 26, 2023 18:23 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

The players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective countries.
Feb 26, 2023 18:18 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: Luus Ready For Big Aussie Challenge!

Would've had a bat as well. Don't think the surface will change too much. Same team. It's been unreal. With the quick turnaround, we haven't been able to enjoy too much. They will obviously come hard. We're just going to stay calm and do our basics. Luckily they will be behind us all the way (the crowd).

Feb 26, 2023 18:17 IST

AUS vs SA Women's T20 World Cup Final: Lanning Feels Australia Have All Bases Covered!

Going to have a bat. It's a good wicket, will stay the same throughout the day. Going with the same team. Feel that we got all the bases covered. It's not something I've given a lot of thought (Australia's record). Leading the team into another final is super exciting. It's what happens today is important. Need to be ready for the challenge, and I have no doubt we are.

Feb 26, 2023 18:09 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: SA Playing XI

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Feb 26, 2023 18:07 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: AUS Playing XI

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Feb 26, 2023 18:03 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Toss: AUS Opt to Bat!

Australia skipper Meg Lanning wins the toss and elects to bat against South Africa in 2023 Women's T20 World Cup Final.
Feb 26, 2023 17:49 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live

The Aussies had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.
Feb 26, 2023 17:42 IST

The Defending Champions Are Here!

Feb 26, 2023 17:09 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live

Feb 26, 2023 16:59 IST

Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup final from Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa have played quality cricket so far in the tournament and produced some spirited show, notably in the semifinal against England.

South Africa’s women cricketers will go where none of their male counterparts have gone when they contest their very first World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

The hosts reached the final of the women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.

The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 26.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women predicted starting lineups:

Australia Women probable playing 11: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women probable playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

