AUS vs SA Final Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa by 19 Runs to Clinch Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Title

South Africa have played quality cricket so far in the tournament and produced some spirited show, notably in the semifinal against England.

South Africa’s women cricketers will go where none of their male counterparts have gone when they contest their very first World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

The hosts reached the final of the women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.

The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 26.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women predicted starting lineups:

Australia Women probable playing 11: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women probable playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

