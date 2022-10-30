who suffered a crushing defeat to South Africa in their previous match.

Zimbabwe have a quality bowling attack, while in the batting department they rely heavily on Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane will host the encounter.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Zimbabwe of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Regis Chakabva(wk), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

