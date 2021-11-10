First world cup fifty from Moeen as he smashes Neesham for a superb boundary….as England finish at 166/4. Besides, skipper Morgan was also dropped off the final ball of the innings as Glenn Phillips slipped….yes it was that kind of day for the cricketer who had earlier crashed into the electronic advertisement board.
Jimmy Neesham was held back after he bowled just one over so far, and now we know why as he dismisses the batter at this very crucial juncture when England wouldn’t have mind a couple of maximums from their heaviest hitter.
No fifty from Moeen Ali in this over as Southee varies his length wisely to apply brakes on England.
Adam Milne, who had bowled so well, has been sent on a leather hunt by Livingstone, slamming him for 16..Hit him for a maximum on the first and last balls. The last one was a giant!
11 off this one as Ish Sodhi completed his four overs. Great bowling…altered his length as he saw Moeen taking him apart for a six earlier in the over. But after that, it was the batter who was doing all the catch up. Three overs to go for England.
Tim Southee gets top scorer of England innings Dawid Malan. Great comeback…he gave away a six and then had him out. Great wicket at this juncture where England need some big runs. In comes dangerman Liam Livingstone.
This partnership between Moeen and Malan is worth 56….With Liam Livingstone yet to bat, Moeen is trying his best to shift gears. A great boundary from him as England score ten more runs with the fag end approaching.
Great comeback from New Zealand…it has been two miserly overs from Milne and Sodhi. Malan has moved to 34 off 26. Just six runs off it…but England reaches HUNDRED. With six overs remaining.
Adam Milne, who has accounted for Jonny Bairstow, returns and bowls a superb over…just five runs. Gave nothing away. England 85/2.
Eleven off that over as Glenn Phillips chances his arm…but impressive batting from Dawid Malan. A reverse scoop which was followed by a superb cover drive. Malan looking good.
What a fine cover drive from Dawid Malan to end the tenth over. It was a great over from James Neesham who had given away just two runs so far..but as has been the pattern in this whole match…the batter finds the boundary off the final ball. ENG 67/2.
And Ish Sodhi has delivered and that too against Jos Buttler. Flat and fast, the batter was looking to play the reverse scoop and he missed it completely.
Ish Sodhi, who bowled his first over, has never been effective against England before. Although he gave away just four runs, he gave away 42 runs against this opposition when the last time these two teams met 2016 T20 World Cup semi final in Mumbai.
Eng 40/1(6)…great bowling from New Zealand yet again in a powerplay. Never allowed Bairstow to open up and later forced him to slash at Adam Milne mindlessly which was caught superbly at mid off by skipper Kane Williamson.
Jonny Bairstow is gone! First ball of the fifth over from Adam Milne who was bowling his first over and Bairstow, who was frustrated with the last Southee over where he scored nothing, decided to launch him and found the fielder…none other than Kane Williamson who took a superb catch at mid off.
Great over for England. Three boundaries plus some intent from the openers. Buttler made it very clear that he will take his chances as England move to 29/0 in four overs.
We have back-to-back boundaries from Jos Buttler. England had a slow start so far, but now he is targetting Boult despite that angle which can get him in trouble. The batter gave himself some room and hit those through the covers.
Just two runs coming off that second over from Tim Southee. Kept it tight and gave nothing away. Is there a big over coming with the field restrictions that are on in powerplay.
Just two runs in the first four balls and then four off the final ball…that too wasn’t a proper shot, it was an edge. Great bowling from NZ so far. They have bowled well and also have found some sort of late swing.
New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament. Opener Martin Guptill has been their leading run-getter with his partner Daryl Mitchell also in decent form.
Skipper Kane Williamson got runs in the last game and will be itching to make another memorable contribution in the all-important semifinal.
Abu Dhabi has had the best batting surface across the three venues of the showpiece so one can expect a high scoring affair.
The seasoned new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.
Lockie Ferguson’s unavailability could have easily disturbed their plans but Adam Milne has proved to an able replacement. Both the spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, too have been impressive.
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game.
However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.
England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.
England vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 Updates: England lost the toss and have to bat first on Abu Dhabi pitch which aided seamers right from the word ‘go.’ New Zealand bowled well to remove Bairstow, Buttler early in the game, but Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rebuild for England as they managed to reach 166/4 in the alotted 20 overs.
England News
England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.
Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.
New Zealand News
Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.
The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.
New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here