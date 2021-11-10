Home / News / Cricketnext / England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Semi-Final Match at Abu Dhabi: Moeen Ali Fifty Drives England to 166/4
England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Semi-Final Match at Abu Dhabi: Moeen Ali Fifty Drives England to 166/4

Eng vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Check out live cricket Stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s England vs New Zealand semi-final match being played at Abu Dhabi.

News18.com |
Updated: November 10, 2021, 21:14 IST
Nov 10, 2021 21:12 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Fifty for Moeen Ali as England Finsh at 166/4.

First world cup fifty from Moeen as he smashes Neesham for a superb boundary….as England finish at 166/4. Besides, skipper Morgan was also dropped off the final ball of the innings as Glenn Phillips slipped….yes it was that kind of day for the cricketer who had earlier crashed into the electronic advertisement board.

Nov 10, 2021 21:08 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: End of Liam Livingstone!

Jimmy Neesham was held back after he bowled just one over so far, and now we know why as he dismisses the batter at this very crucial juncture when England wouldn’t have mind a couple of maximums from their heaviest hitter.

Nov 10, 2021 21:06 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates:

No fifty from Moeen Ali in this over as Southee varies his length wisely to apply brakes on England.

Nov 10, 2021 21:01 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Moster SIX from Livingstone.

Adam Milne, who had bowled so well, has been sent on a leather hunt by Livingstone, slamming him for 16..Hit him for a maximum on the first and last balls. The last one was a giant!

Nov 10, 2021 20:55 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates:

11 off this one as Ish Sodhi completed his four overs. Great bowling…altered his length as he saw Moeen taking him apart for a six earlier in the over. But after that, it was the batter who was doing all the catch up. Three overs to go for England.

Nov 10, 2021 20:50 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Malan Gone!

Tim Southee gets top scorer of England innings Dawid Malan. Great comeback…he gave away a six and then had him out. Great wicket at this juncture where England need some big runs. In comes dangerman Liam Livingstone.

Nov 10, 2021 20:46 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Moeen Takes Charge

This partnership between Moeen and Malan is worth 56….With Liam Livingstone yet to bat, Moeen is trying his best to shift gears. A great boundary from him as England score ten more runs with the fag end approaching.

Nov 10, 2021 20:40 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates:

Great comeback from New Zealand…it has been two miserly overs from Milne and Sodhi. Malan has moved to 34 off 26. Just six runs off it…but England reaches HUNDRED. With six overs remaining.

Nov 10, 2021 20:32 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Another great over Adam Milne.

Adam Milne, who has accounted for Jonny Bairstow, returns and bowls a superb over…just five runs. Gave nothing away. England 85/2.

Nov 10, 2021 20:28 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates

Eleven off that over as Glenn Phillips chances his arm…but impressive batting from Dawid Malan. A reverse scoop which was followed by a superb cover drive. Malan looking good.

Nov 10, 2021 20:21 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates:

What a fine cover drive from Dawid Malan to end the tenth over. It was a great over from James Neesham who had given away just two runs so far..but as has been the pattern in this whole match…the batter finds the boundary off the final ball.  ENG 67/2.

Nov 10, 2021 20:11 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Sodhi Gets Buttler

And Ish Sodhi has delivered and that too against Jos Buttler. Flat and fast, the batter was looking to play the reverse scoop and he missed it completely.

Nov 10, 2021 20:07 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Can Sodhi Shine Against England?

Ish Sodhi, who bowled his first over, has never been effective against England before. Although he gave away just four runs, he gave away 42 runs against this opposition when the last time these two teams met 2016 T20 World Cup semi final in Mumbai.

Nov 10, 2021 20:03 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates

Eng 40/1(6)…great bowling from New Zealand yet again in a powerplay. Never allowed Bairstow to open up and later forced him to slash at Adam Milne mindlessly which was caught superbly at mid off by skipper Kane Williamson.

Nov 10, 2021 19:57 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: NZ Draw First Blood.

Jonny Bairstow is gone! First ball of the fifth over from Adam Milne who was bowling his first over and Bairstow, who was frustrated with the last Southee over where he scored nothing, decided to launch him and found the fielder…none other than Kane Williamson who took a superb catch at mid off.

Nov 10, 2021 19:50 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates:

Great over for England. Three boundaries plus some intent from the openers. Buttler made it very clear that he will take his chances as England move to 29/0 in four overs.

Nov 10, 2021 19:48 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Back to back boundaries from Buttler

We have back-to-back boundaries from Jos Buttler. England had a slow start so far, but now he is targetting Boult despite that angle which can get him in trouble. The batter gave himself some room and hit those through the covers.

Nov 10, 2021 19:45 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates: Great Over from Southee

Just two runs coming off that second over from Tim Southee. Kept it tight and gave nothing away. Is there a big over coming with the field restrictions that are on in powerplay.

Nov 10, 2021 19:41 IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates

Just two runs in the first four balls and then four off the final ball…that too wasn’t a proper shot, it was an edge. Great bowling from NZ so far. They have bowled well and also have found some sort of late swing.

Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

In Memory of Mohan Singh

Both squads, officials and fans stood in silence in memory of Abu Dhabi pitch curator Mohan Singh who was found dead mysteriously.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

King Buttler.

Jos Buttler is the top run getter at the moment in this year's tournament (240). Plan must be to remove him ASAP...if he stays put, he can bat NZ out of the match.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Numbers With New Zealand.

Nine of the fourteen games saw teams chasing taking the match. So, win the toss..bowl first..it was a no-brainer. The dew factor also comes in play.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

New Zealand Unchanged.

Kane Williamson side is unchanged. Why do too much chop and change when you have a pace attack like that? NZ have been bowling so well, especially in the powerplay, but this time they are up against the likes of England. Not going to be easy.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Sam Billings Comes In

England field Sam Billings in the middle order as Bairstow will now open. Billings have a fair share of T20 cricket under his belt as he has been a regular in IPL, playing for Delhi and Chennai.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Bairstow Will Open.

As expected...Jonny Bairtsow moves to the top and will open with Jos Buttler. This happened as Jason Roy pulled up his hamstring.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

New Zealand Win Toss

New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl...no changes in their side.
Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Nice Guys Do Finish First.

New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament. Opener Martin Guptill has been their leading run-getter with his partner Daryl Mitchell also in decent form.

Skipper Kane Williamson got runs in the last game and will be itching to make another memorable contribution in the all-important semifinal.

Abu Dhabi has had the best batting surface across the three venues of the showpiece so one can expect a high scoring affair.

Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Play the NZ Way.

New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.

The seasoned new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.

Lockie Ferguson’s unavailability could have easily disturbed their plans but Adam Milne has proved to an able replacement. Both the spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, too have been impressive.

Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Tymal Mills Also Ruled Out.

Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game.

However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.

Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Will England Feel the Jason Roy Pinch?

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.

The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.

Nov 10, 2021 02:46 IST

Semi Final Time.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final one from Abu Dhabi. Hope you are excited as we are.

England vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 Updates: England lost the toss and have to bat first on Abu Dhabi pitch which aided seamers right from the word ‘go.’ New Zealand bowled well to remove Bairstow, Buttler early in the game, but Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rebuild for England as they managed to reach 166/4 in the alotted 20 overs.

England News

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.

Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.

Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.

New Zealand News

Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.

New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here