Jonny Bairstow is gone! First ball of the fifth over from Adam Milne who was bowling his first over and Bairstow, who was frustrated with the last Southee over where he scored nothing, decided to launch him and found the fielder…none other than Kane Williamson who took a superb catch at mid off.
Great over for England. Three boundaries plus some intent from the openers. Buttler made it very clear that he will take his chances as England move to 29/0 in four overs.
We have back-to-back boundaries from Jos Buttler. England had a slow start so far, but now he is targetting Boult despite that angle which can get him in trouble. The batter gave himself some room and hit those through the covers.
Just two runs coming off that second over from Tim Southee. Kept it tight and gave nothing away. Is there a big over coming with the field restrictions that are on in powerplay.
Just two runs in the first four balls and then four off the final ball…that too wasn’t a proper shot, it was an edge. Great bowling from NZ so far. They have bowled well and also have found some sort of late swing.
And in comes Trent Boult from the other end. NZ have been gifted in this aspect. Tim Southee and Trent Boult as new ball bowlers…can’t be better than this and then you have Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham.
First over gone…A subdued start for England. Just two runs off the first four balls and then the final ball fetcher Buttler a four. Tim Southee also getting some swing from the wicket…had Buttler in trouble with some late swing.
Both squads, officials and fans stood in silence in memory of Abu Dhabi pitch curator Mohan Singh who was found dead mysteriously.
Jos Buttler is the top run getter at the moment in this year’s tournament (240). Plan must be to remove him ASAP…if he stays put, he can bat NZ out of the match.
Nine of the fourteen games saw teams chasing taking the match. So, win the toss..bowl first..it was a no-brainer. The dew factor also comes in play.
Kane Williamson side is unchanged. Why do too much chop and change when you have a pace attack like that? NZ have been bowling so well, especially in the powerplay, but this time they are up against the likes of England. Not going to be easy.
England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult.
England field Sam Billings in the middle order as Bairstow will now open. Billings have a fair share of T20 cricket under his belt as he has been a regular in IPL, playing for Delhi and Chennai.
As expected…Jonny Bairtsow moves to the top and will open with Jos Buttler. This happened as Jason Roy pulled up his hamstring.
New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl…no changes in their side.
New Zealand’s batters have also made impact during the course of the tournament. Opener Martin Guptill has been their leading run-getter with his partner Daryl Mitchell also in decent form.
Skipper Kane Williamson got runs in the last game and will be itching to make another memorable contribution in the all-important semifinal.
Abu Dhabi has had the best batting surface across the three venues of the showpiece so one can expect a high scoring affair.
New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.
The seasoned new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.
Lockie Ferguson’s unavailability could have easily disturbed their plans but Adam Milne has proved to an able replacement. Both the spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, too have been impressive.
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game.
However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.
England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals.
England vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 Updates: England lost the toss and have to bat first on Abu Dhabi pitch which aided seamers right from the word ‘go.’ But Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made sure that they attack after a slow and subdued start in a crucial knockout match.
Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.
Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.
The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.
New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them.
