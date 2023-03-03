India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 Updates: AUS Need 76 to Win in Indore

The Australian team dominated the first two days of the Test and now they have a golden opportunity to make it 1-2.

Meanwhile, it’s not going to be an easy task for the Aussie batters as Indian spin troika Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel can put up a tough task ahead of them.

India pacer Umesh Yadav said afterwards that India would try to be “positive” and secure what would be a stunning victory to take a 3-0 lead in the four-Test series.

“It’s cricket and anything could happen,” Umesh told reporters.

“We will try to bowl tight and bowl them out soon. The wicket is not easy and scoring runs is difficult. It’s not easy to step out and hit as the bounce is low.”

On a dramatic day two in Indore, Australia’s batting imploded in their first innings only for them to fight back and restrict India in their second to 163, giving them a victory target of 76.

Lyon said his performance was “up there as one of my career highlights” but that he was “more proud about our group”.

“Personal success is great to have but after (the second Test defeat in) Delhi we had a couple of really good days off as a team, and really good conversations at training,” Lyon said.

He also paid tribute to his “very good mate” Smith, who was captaining the side in place of Pat Cummins who went back to Australia to be with his ill mother.

“(Smith) is one of the best batters in the world, especially over the last decade. The way his brain works with cricket tactics provides me with good conversations,” Lyon said.

