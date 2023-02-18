Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs England Live Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Renuka Strikes Early After Harmanpreet Elects to Bowl
India vs England Live Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: Renuka Strikes Early After Harmanpreet Elects to Bowl

Live Score INDW vs ENGW: Here you can follow live score and updates of India vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B Match.

Live Score India vs England ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:35 IST

Gqeberha

Live India vs England Score: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against England Women in the Group match of Women's T20 World Cup. India made one change to their XI as Shikha Pandey came in for Devika Vaidya. While England decided to play with the same XI from the last match. After beating Pakistan and West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Feb 18, 2023 18:34 IST

Live Score India vs England Women's T20 World Cup: Renuka Strikes!

OUT! Renuka Singh strikers in her first over itself as Richa Ghosh takes a stunning catch behind the stumps as Danni Wyatt departs for a golden duck. Ghosh dived to her right and grabbed it with one hand to provide an early breakthrough. ENG 1/1 in 0.3 overs

Feb 18, 2023 18:29 IST

Live Score India vs England Women's T20 World Cup

Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt are out in the middle to open the innings for England. Renuka Singh will start the proceedings with the new ball.

Feb 18, 2023 18:24 IST

Live Score India vs England Women's T20 World Cup

The players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of respective nations.

Feb 18, 2023 18:21 IST

Live India vs England Women's T20 World Cup

Feb 18, 2023 18:19 IST

Live Score INDW vs ENGW: Harmanpreet Feels Chasing Better Option

We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today. We have one change - Shikha comes in for Devika. The bowling has been a concern for us as we have given loose balls in the last two games and have to do better in that department. It is an important game and we want to keep doing what we have done till now.

Feb 18, 2023 18:07 IST

Live Score INDW vs ENGW Women's T20 World Cup Updates: England Playing XI

England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Feb 18, 2023 18:05 IST

Live Score INDW vs ENGW Women's T20 World Cup Updates: India Playing XI

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Feb 18, 2023 18:03 IST

Live Score India vs England Women's T20 World Cup Updates: IND Opt to Bowl

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and elects to bowl against England.

Feb 18, 2023 17:53 IST

Live India vs England Women's T20 World Cup Updates

Both teams have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. India outclassed their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game before crushing West Indies in what can be called an easier affair. Meanwhile, England got the better of the Caribbean unit in their first appearance and defeated Ireland in the latest one.

Feb 18, 2023 17:53 IST

India vs England Women's T20 World Cup Updates

Feb 18, 2023 17:11 IST

India vs England Women's T20 World Cup Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match from St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

aim to extend their winning streak in the mega ICC tournament but they face a tough challenge in table leaders England on Saturday. Smriti Mandhana returned to the XI in the last match and looked fit after recovering from injury. India will need her to give them a solid start in the powerplay alongside Shafali Verma who looked in good touch against West Indies.

The great thing in India’s first victories is the collective efforts of the players. They didn’t rely on individual brilliance to get over the line. Deepti Sharma returned to form with her spin in the last match, while in the batting department, Richa Ghosh has been the consistent performer with the bat for India in the middle-order. She has turned out to be the finisher for India who bats according to the situation.

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played on February 18.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India Women vs England Women predicted starting lineups:

India Women probable playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

England Women probable playing 11: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

