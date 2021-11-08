India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Captain Kohli Bids Farewell Against Namibia

India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Already out of the semi-final contention, outgoing captain Virat Kohli will aim to win and finish India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, here on Monday. Read More
India lost to Sri Lanka in 2014 T20 World Cup final
India lost to Australia in 2015 World Cup Semi-final
India lost to West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final
India lost to Pakistan in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final
India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019
India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Test Championship 2021 Final
India knocked out of T20 WC before the end of Super 12 round
Muddled selection
Knee-jerk reactions
Frontline spinners warming the bench
Allrounder Hardik missing
The Iyer factor
Bubble fatigue
New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India’s faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India’s league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli’s final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach’s hat for one final time.
Already out of the semi-final contention, outgoing captain Virat Kohli will aim to win and finish India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, here on Monday.
Hello and welcome to the match coverage of India’s last encounter in this year’s T20 World Cup where they take on Namibia in Dubai. Last game for Virat Kohli.
“We are backing Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here