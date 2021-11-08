Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Captain Kohli Bids Farewell Against Namibia
Live now

India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Captain Kohli Bids Farewell Against Namibia

IND vs Nam Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai: Check out live cricket Stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s India vs Namibia match being played at Dubai.

News18.com |
Updated: November 08, 2021, 18:48 IST
India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Already out of the semi-final contention, outgoing captain Virat Kohli will aim to win and finish India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, here on Monday. Read More

Nov 08, 2021 18:44 IST

A Look at Team India's Failed Campaigns in Past 7 Years

India lost to Sri Lanka in 2014 T20 World Cup final

India lost to Australia in 2015 World Cup Semi-final

India lost to West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final

India lost to Pakistan in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019

India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Test Championship 2021 Final

India knocked out of T20 WC before the end of Super 12 round

Nov 08, 2021 18:36 IST

Six Reasons Why India's Campaign Ended Early at T20 World Cup 2021

Muddled selection

Knee-jerk reactions 

Frontline spinners warming the bench

Allrounder Hardik missing

The Iyer factor

Bubble fatigue

Nov 08, 2021 18:33 IST

Painful Finish in the End.

Nov 08, 2021 18:33 IST

India Play for Pride.

Nov 08, 2021 18:31 IST

Last Game for Virat The Captain

Hello and welcome to the match coverage of India’s last encounter in this year’s T20 World Cup where they take on Namibia in Dubai. Last game for Virat Kohli.

Nov 08, 2021 02:13 IST

Nov 08, 2021 02:13 IST

Nov 08, 2021 02:13 IST

Nov 08, 2021 02:13 IST

New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India’s faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India’s league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli’s final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach’s hat for one final time. This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, at a pre-match press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against Namibia, didn’t sound too positive.

“We are backing Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.

