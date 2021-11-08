Earlier Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichanrdan Ashwin picked up three wickets each as India reduced Nambia to 72/5, but some poor bowling especially from Mohammed Shami made sure that Namibia reach to a respectable total. David Wiese top scored with 26 runs.Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.

New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India’s faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India’s league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli’s final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach’s hat for one final time. India news

This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, at a pre-match press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against Namibia, didn’t sound too positive.

“We are backing Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here