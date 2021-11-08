India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Fifties from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made sure India kncok off the target against Namibia with nine wickets to spare. Earlier India were powered in 133 run chase as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a superb stand of 77 runs. While Rohit was dismissed for 56, KL stays unbeaten as India are in a touching distance of an easy win. Read More
India have beaten Namibia by nine wickets and they made sure that they end campaign on a high. Also good present to captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri who were playing their last game in their respective position.
KL Rahul slams another fifty; his third fifty in the tournament. India need just two runs.
Trumpelmann has given away more than 20 runs in his two overs…India need 16 off 39, it has been a powerful batting performance from India.
KL Rahul reaches 42, but it is Suryakumar Yadav who is making all the news with that reverse sweep. What a scoop that was India close in on the score and it looks they will reach their with five overs to spare.
Back-to-back boundaries off Suryakumar Yadav…the last one was a classic inside out…what a player, full of confidence…it was his fourth ball but that didn’t deter him from playing the shots.
Unfortunately, it is SKY(suryakumar yadav) who has walked in and not Virat Kohli who is in the middle. Fans were desperate to have a glimpse of their captain, but it seems his rational self has prevailed over his emotional being. So no Kohli as of now..who knows he might not even get an opportunity.
Unfortunately, India lose Rohit Sharma-he is gone for 56 off 37 balls and that makes sure Virat Kohli walks in the middle for one last time as India skipper. Meanwhile Rohit didn’t get hold off Freylinck and skied that one…easy catch for the wicket keeper.
Rohit Sharma slams another six…it looked even better as India are now just 56 runs away here. They have 66 balls remaining and moreover they have ten wickets intact.
What a fantastic innings this has been…A strike rate of 169! He was looking for that scoop, but missed it. The very next ball he reaches there. So full of elegance. Such a delight to watch him. 50 OFF 31…Second fifty in this tournament.
Five singles off five ball and then comes a Rohit special—he just scoops for a boundary behind square of the wicket. Nine runs and a costly over. India are batting the opponents out of the game with relative ease.
That’s ten runs and what a powerplay this has been for India as they race to 54/0 in six overs. That’s an excellent over from India as they look to end things on a high.
What a magnificent shot from Rohit Sharma. He stays in the crease and launches him for a huge six. There is one points that needs to be mentioned that Rohit hasn’t been timing the ball really well, but if he hits them, it stays hit.
After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul gets into the act. The latter has just launched David Wiese for a maximum. India trying to get it finished with ease. Unlike Rohit who hasn’t been able to time, KL looks very smooth and is timing the ball easily.
Rohit Sharma backs away and hits it for a boundary…great shot off David Wiese, who also top scored for Namibia. Two balls later Rohit miscued only to find a maximum just behind square. India racing to 16/0.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have shown caution as Namibia gets away with a moderate first over. IND 6/0 (1)
Another poor over from Shami…he has given away 38 runs which almost four runs an over. 37 CAME OFF LAST FOUR! India now chase 133 runs which is not that high, but it is not that low too. Should be an exciting chase.
Dangerman David Wiese is a goner. Slow ball and he skied it…Rohit Sharma settles under it and takes an easy catch. Bumrah chipping with a second wicket. Five of the penultimate over….Nam 119/8 (19)
Another poor over from Shami here. 12 runs coming off it as Namibia reach 114/7. David Wiese reaches 25 and can be dangerous in the final over.
Bumrah ends his decent penultimate over as Namibia look to get some sort of runs. They are 102/7. Just one blip for Bumrah in this over: Four leg byes.
On the other hand, Namibia have managed to beat only Scotland so far in their Super 12 engagements after making the tournament proper for the first time in the T20 format.
Monday will also bring down the curtains on Namibia’s roller-coaster ride and they would like to punch above their weight.
The Gerhard Erasmus-led team has been heavily reliant on its pacers, with three of their four best performers in the Super 12s being left-arm quicks. Ruben Trumpelmann could particularly give trouble to India’s openers if there’s some swing on offer for him.
New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India’s faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India’s league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli’s final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach’s hat for one final time. India news
This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, at a pre-match press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against Namibia, didn’t sound too positive.
“We are backing Afghanistan to do well in this tournament. But again, in sport, sport is all about ups and downs, and you need to accept and move on. You need to give out your best at any point in time. It was the entire team and they were to do well in the series but that was not so,” said Arun.
