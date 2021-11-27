IND vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Ashwin Strikes to Dislodge Young on 89 as New Zealand's Opening Partnership Ends on 151

Ishant Sharma continues to toil hard. He drifts onto the pads and Kane Williamson flicks it away for a triple. And worse it’s a front foot no ball as well. His sixth delivery is outside off and Tom Latham punches it through covers for a four. Eight runs from the over of Ishant. New Zealand 160/1, trail India by 185 runs.
OUT! And the marathon opening partnership has finally been broken. It’s Ravichandran Ashwin who brings the breakthrough. This one was outside off, no turn at all and Will Young wanted to play this to point but feathers an edge with wicketkeeper KS Bharat taking a good catch. The umpire didn’t give it out so Bharat convinced his captain to take the review and ultra edge showed the spike. Young walks back on 89 off 214 with 15 fours to his name. New Zealand 151/1 in 66.1 overs.
Will Young gets to the pitch of the delivery and lifts it over mid-on for a four to bring up New Zealand’s 150 in 64.1 overs. That also is the 150-plus partnership for the first wicket between Young and Tom Latham now. Young is on 89 off 213 while Latham has made 56 off 180.
First boundary of the day for Tom Latham. Full and outside off and Latham drives it through covers as the fielders just stare at the ball rushing to the boundary. New Zealand 147/0 in 64 overs.
So Close! Ajinkya Rahane at first slip stretches his right hand but the ball drops just short and escapes his grasp. Something finally happening for the India spinners. This one was pitched on the length by Ravichandran Ashwin and turning away with Tom Latham getting an outside edge but is lucky that the ball didn’t carry to Rahane. Two runs from the over including an extra off a wide. New Zealand 143/0 in 63 overs, trail India by 202 runs.
Ishant Sharma bowls a poor line - there’s no fielder at fine leg - as he drifts down the leg-side and just a tickle is enough for the ball to race away to the fence and that’s exactly what Will Young did to move to 85 - his highest score in Test cricket. New Zealand 141/0 in 62 overs, trail India by 204 runs.
Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have started the proceedings in Kanpur. Ishant’s first over of the day was a maiden and off the first delivery of his next, he drew an outside edge from Will Young and it bisected the gap between the slip and gully fielder to race away to the boundary. Disappointment on Ishant’s face. That was a lovely delivery as it came back after being pitched. New Zealand 135/0, trail India by 210 runs.
BCCI has tweeted this: Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence.
So the big news is that wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is not on the field as of now due to some neck issue. In his stead, KS Bharat is performing the wicketkeeping duties.
Ishant Sharma will start the day’s proceedings for India. Will Young and Tom Latham are the two unbeaten New Zealand batters. Score 129/0. Here we go.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live match score and updates from Green Park, Kanpur.
India vs New Zealand Live Score And Updates 1st Test Day 3: The Indian bowlers will have to bring their A-game on start a fightback on Day 3 of the opening Test match at Green Park in Kanpur. New Zealand clearly have an upper hand in the game at the moment with Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*) still in the middle. The Indian bowlers struggled on Day 2 as they failed to get any wicket in 57 overs of the innings so far.
Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for on Day 2 which restricted India to 345. After that Latham and Young produced the first-century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.
At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining as New Zealand posted 129/0 on the scoreboard.
For India, Shreyas Iyer slammed a sublime century on his Test debut to lead India’s fightback but he was also outsmarted by the veteran pacer. Iyer was dismissed on 105 off 171 balls as his innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. The 26-year-old became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match.
“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn’t get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. “I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”
“New Zealand got off to a good start but it’s important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up (on the pitch) and it should get trickier tomorrow,” Iyer said.
Veteran Southee also talked about playing the pain-killers, after the end of Day 2.
“I felt something pretty tight in the groin area and was trying to make sure it wasn’t going to be anything hell lot worse. Very assuring to know that wasn’t muscular, it was more on the tendon. Having played a lot of cricket, you get to play through some sort of stiffness or soreness. Had a bit of physio last night and with some painkillers, was able to play through a little bit of pain. I think the best pain killer is wickets, so that sort of numbed the pain a little bit this morning,” said Southee in the virtual press conference after Day Two.
