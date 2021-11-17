India vs New Zealand, Live Read More
What an over from Axar Patel. Just three runs off it. Great comeback from India as they have quickly bowled two great overs which made sure that NZ lose the momentum and now the pressure is back on the batters.
Another great over from Ravi Ashwin. Should we call him saviour Ashwin? Quickly bowls his three overs and gives almost little to nothing away. Just four runs off it. Talking about breaking the momentum…well call Ashwin maybe.
Rohit has removed Deepak Chahar from the attack and Axar Patel gets the ball. Meanwhile this partnership is more than 50 runs as Chapman and Guptill have wrested the initiative in their favour.
It’s a good pitch and New Zealand have sensed how to play on it. Chahar was fast and he used his pace against himself. They were 26/1 and in a defensive zone, but thanks to Chahar, Kiwis are going into attack mode. In comes Ravi Ashwin for his second over.
What an over for New Zealand…Mark Chapman slamming Deepak Chahar for 4,4,6 which means 15 runs coming off it. Didn’t they need it? Some poor bowling from Chahar who was also less than impressive in his very first over. NZ have raced to 41/1.
Fine over and India continues to hold New Zealand. Just six runs and they are 26/1. Even in the final, Martin Guptill had ended up eating too much ball. In T20, it can be fatal, as he found out two nights ago.
Here comes the second change and pretty early as Ravichandran Ashwin gets the ball. He would try and not remember what happened here with him here back in 2018.
Mohammad Siraj gets the ball which means India have made their first bowling change in the fourth over! Nonetheless, a good over where the bowler hasn’t veered away from his line. Wicket to wicket and it has worked wonders. Just four runs so far.
Edged and four! Chapman could have been gone had Rohit kept a slip there, but as the commentator informs everyone it was Bhuvi who had asked his skipper to remove that fielder. Anyway, another tight over from the seamer. NZ 15/1.
Great comeback from New Zealand. Chahar giving away nine runs off it. Mark Chapman showing some intent as he slammed the home boy for a classic boundary after negotiating a good opening over from Bhuvi.
Great over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A wicket and just two runs. After Mitchell departed, the new man was Mark Chapman who negotiated Bhuvi very well.
Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand’s hero in T20 World Cup semi final against England departs for a first ball duck. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his man with a brilliant in-swinger.
India couldn’t afford to play three spinners as a lot of dew is expected later in the night. Playing three spinners wasn’t the right move. Nonetheless, India have two in Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.
James Neesham had to return to the hotel after he reported of being sick. Rachin Raveendran takes his place in the playing eleven.
The other IPL performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after controversially being left out of the World Cup squad. With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture.
Here is India’s bowling composition. TWO spinners: Ashwin and Axar. FOUR seamers: Bhuvi, Chahar, Siraj and Iyer.
Star IPL performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik’s replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder’s slot. India can also do with more power hitters in the batting department and Venkatesh, who played for KKR this IPL, has shown his ability to hit long and big.
Both the teams have made five changes each. So, there are as many as ten changes if we take both the sides when they last played in Dubai.
Shreyas Iyer is back, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the side. Also Venkatesh Oyer makes debut. Mohammad Siraj too gets a game.
“He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I’m sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance, he’s played more than 100 test matches."
"He’s captained the side, his work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table," said Gambhir
The duo in the next 11 months will underline the ’Men In Blue’’s template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction. The disappointment in the UAE edition has forced India to look beyond Hardik Pandya, who for long has not been able to bring his all-round skills to the table.
India team news
Star IPL performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik’s replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder’s slot. India can also do with more power hitters in the batting department and Venkatesh, who played for KKR this IPL, has shown his ability to hit long and big.
The other IPL performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after controversially being left out of the World Cup squad. With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture.
New Zealand team news
Their opponents New Zealand, who effectively knocked India out of the World Cup, have reached Jaipur on a chartered flight from Dubai with little time to reflect on their loss to Australia in the title clash.
Head coach Gary Stead has already spoken about how the challenges his team faces, having to regroup so quickly after a draining event like the World Cup. Skipper Kane Williamson has been given rest for the T20s so that he is fresh for the following Test series.
Seasoned pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in his absence. However with Trent Boult for company and dangerous Daryl Mitchell in the top-order, New Zealand will be more than a handful in this series. New Zealand could give opportunities to players who did not have much to do in the UAE including Kyle Jamieson who only played the warm-up games. One of the interesting match-ups will be skipper Rohit against Ish Sodhi as the India captain has had problem against wrist spinners in the past.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here