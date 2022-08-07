Live Score India vs Australia CWG 2022 Final Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Aim For Historic Gold Against High Flying Aussies

The Women in Blue have played quality cricket throughout this event but they will now face a tough challenge in Australia who beat them in the opening clash.

Reigning 50-over world champions Australia continued to pummel oppositions at the Commonwealth Games with New Zealand being their latest victim, defeating the trans-Tasman rivals by five wickets to secure a mouth-watering title clash against India.

Australia are undoubtedly a dominant force in women’s cricket and beating them is not going to be an easy task for the Indian team. However, in the tournament opener, India gave a tough fight to Meg Lanning’s team and they can work on the mistakes they committed in that clash to improve their show tonight.

Harmanpreet said her teammates kept fighting till the desired result was achieved. India managed to defend 164, restricting the Nat Sciver-led England to 160/6 to eke out a narrow victory.

“Until the last moment, we believed we could win, even though they had a couple of strong partnerships,” Harmanpreet said after the historic win.

“Even when they were going well, no one gave up. We’ve been working on this for a while. If you keep doing this, results will come at some point along the way, and I’m glad it is showing now,” the skipper was quoted as saying by ICC.



In a hard-fought game that went down to the final over, India held their nerve and managed to defend 14 runs in the last over to book a berth in the gold medal clash.

“It was an important match. It feels good that everyone stepped up to their responsibilities with the bat, ball and on the field. It’s important that all of them remain together in such matches. In the last over, if you see, our fast fielders took the responsibility of fielding in the deep. That shows how keen you are to do well for the team,” Harmanpreet said.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

